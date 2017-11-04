Daily News - November 4, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder enjoy breakout games for Cavaliers in Washington

Author: Joe Vardonr

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Aside from LeBron James' can't miss, headline grabbing, record-tying 57 points in the Cavs' win over Washington, two others had breakout games on a smaller scale.

Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder both scored season highs in Cleveland's 130-122 win; 20 for Rose and 17 for Crowder.

Rose and Crowder are two of eight new players on the Cavs. Among the topics of the team meeting held after a blowout loss to the Knicks this week was the "new guys" playing more like themselves, without intimidation of playing alongside James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James sends loud message to another Eastern Conference contender

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Wizards did plenty of talking leading up to Friday night's game. LeBron James tends to let his game speak for him.

It did. Emphatically.

On one historic night, while matching the franchise record with 57 points, James also sent a clear message to the squad that fancies itself as the Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest Eastern Conference challenger: No matter the early-season struggles and how vulnerable, the road to the NBA Finals still goes through Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James ties franchise scoring record and Cavaliers snap losing slide, 130-122 over Wizards

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- The Cavaliers were struggling, and maybe they still are.

But for one night, LeBron James changed the subject.

James cashed in a historic performance by tying a franchise record with 57 points and the Cavs stopped their four-game losing streak in a 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

