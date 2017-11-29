Daily News - November 29, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love apologized to LeBron James after tough night against Joel Embiid, had nothing to be sorry for after dominating Miami

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love does not love playing center.

He does not love, for instance, banging bodies with the 7-foot Joel Embiid, as he did for 25 annoying minutes in the Cavs' win Monday over Philadelphia.

And that's what made his season-high 38 points in 26 minutes against 7-footer Hassan Whiteside in Cleveland's 108-97 win over Miami Tuesday all the more impressive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James expresses frustration with lack of calls; Does he have a point?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James pried the ball away from Miami Heat swingman James Johnson and started darting up the court. After a brief fumble, James regained possession inside the 3-point arc and barreled down the left side of the lane. He got bumped, hung in the air and missed the shot. Then James chased down referee Kane Fitzgerald like he was Andre Iguodala and it was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals all over again, eventually shouting profanities in Fitzgerald's ear and throwing an air punch directly at him.

James was heated. He felt he was fouled multiple times. His teammates agreed. But Tuesday wasn't just about that one play. It wasn't even about Fitzgerald. He just happened to be the ref that chose not to blow his whistle this time. Tuesday night's ejection was simply 15 years of frustration boiling over, finally pushing James to his breaking point. In a way, it was another message to the league about how he is officiated, especially with low free throw numbers this season.

"I think I'm one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody," James said after the 108-97 win against the Heat. "At this point, it's almost like they're trying to turn me into a jump shooter. I can't be a jump shooter. I'm not a jump shooter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers ride Kevin Love's hot hand, survive LeBron James' hot head in 108-97 win over Heat

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who's hotter, the Cavaliers for their winning streak or LeBron James under his collar?

The Cavs are up to nine consecutive wins after waxing the Miami Heat 108-97 at The Q on Tuesday. The Heat are the third consecutive team Cleveland's held under 100 points; the Cavs are 6-0 when they do that this year.

James, meanwhile, was ejected from the game for the first time in his career in the third quarter for berating referee Kane Fitzgerald, who didn't call James Johnson for a foul on James' missed shot on a drive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: