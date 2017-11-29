Daily News - November 29, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Kevin Love apologized to LeBron James after tough night against Joel Embiid, had nothing to be sorry for after dominating Miami
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love does not love playing center.
He does not love, for instance, banging bodies with the 7-foot Joel Embiid, as he did for 25 annoying minutes in the Cavs' win Monday over Philadelphia.
And that's what made his season-high 38 points in 26 minutes against 7-footer Hassan Whiteside in Cleveland's 108-97 win over Miami Tuesday all the more impressive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James expresses frustration with lack of calls; Does he have a point?
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James pried the ball away from Miami Heat swingman James Johnson and started darting up the court. After a brief fumble, James regained possession inside the 3-point arc and barreled down the left side of the lane. He got bumped, hung in the air and missed the shot. Then James chased down referee Kane Fitzgerald like he was Andre Iguodala and it was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals all over again, eventually shouting profanities in Fitzgerald's ear and throwing an air punch directly at him.
James was heated. He felt he was fouled multiple times. His teammates agreed. But Tuesday wasn't just about that one play. It wasn't even about Fitzgerald. He just happened to be the ref that chose not to blow his whistle this time. Tuesday night's ejection was simply 15 years of frustration boiling over, finally pushing James to his breaking point. In a way, it was another message to the league about how he is officiated, especially with low free throw numbers this season.
"I think I'm one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody," James said after the 108-97 win against the Heat. "At this point, it's almost like they're trying to turn me into a jump shooter. I can't be a jump shooter. I'm not a jump shooter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers ride Kevin Love's hot hand, survive LeBron James' hot head in 108-97 win over Heat
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who's hotter, the Cavaliers for their winning streak or LeBron James under his collar?
The Cavs are up to nine consecutive wins after waxing the Miami Heat 108-97 at The Q on Tuesday. The Heat are the third consecutive team Cleveland's held under 100 points; the Cavs are 6-0 when they do that this year.
James, meanwhile, was ejected from the game for the first time in his career in the third quarter for berating referee Kane Fitzgerald, who didn't call James Johnson for a foul on James' missed shot on a drive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (11/29) LeBron James ejected in third quarter against Miami Heat Cleveland.com
- (11/29) Former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas to receive lifetime honor at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Cleveland.com
- (11/29) Docuseries will chronicle opening of LeBron James' I Promise School in Akron Cleveland.com
- (11/29) Wine & Gold Go Wire-to-Wire for Ninth Straight Cavs.com
- (11/29) By the Numbers: Back-to-Back Wins Cavs.com
- (11/29) Cavaliers notebook: Seeing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade on other side no longer emotional for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/29) Cavaliers 108, Heat 97: Win streak reaches nine behind Kevin Love’s season-high 38; LeBron ejected for first time in career Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/29) Marla’s 42 shots from beyond the arc on LeBron’s ejection, Love’s aggression and a jersey swap Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/29) Coach Tyronn Lue finds ways to overcome injuries for ninth straight Cavs victory News-Herald
- (11/29) Love scores 38, James ejected as Cavs top Heat, 108-97 News-Herald
- (11/29) LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ school in Akron gets OK from school board News-Herald
- (11/29) Love scores 38 in win over Heat Medina-Gazette
- (11/29) Final Thoughts: The only parts of LeBron James' game that are declining are his trips to the foul line The Athletic
- (11/29) Documentary series will follow creation of LeBron James' I Promise School Crain's Cleveland
- (11/29) Cavaliers win ninth straight with 108-97 win over Miami; LeBron ejected in 3rd quarter Lake County Sentinel
- (11/29) Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Miami Heat 108-97 Fear The Sword
- (11/29) LeBron Has Reason For Objections Leading To First Ejection 92.3 The Fan
- (11/29) Dribbles: Unity, D keep Cavs sizzling Amico Hoops
- (11/29) LeBron ejected, but Love conquers all in Cavs’ win Amico Hoops
- (11/29) Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James ejected for first time in career NBA.com
- (11/29) Defense fuels Cleveland Cavaliers' winning streak NBA.com
- (11/29) LeBron James' frustration boils over, leads to first ejection of NBA career ESPN.com
- (11/29) Kevin Love reigns while the King is ejected in Cavaliers' easy win ESPN.com
- (11/29) LeBron's Long History of Befriending Former Rivals SI.com
- (11/29) LeBron James ejected for first time in career in game against Miami Heat USA Today
- (11/29) Who's Been the NBA's King of Clutch This Season? Bleacher Report
- (11/29) Cavs on LeBron James Ejection: 'You Give Him the Benefit of the Doubt' Bleacher Report
- (11/29) How Isaiah Thomas' Impending Return Impacts Cavaliers Bleacher Report
- (11/29) Charge find shooting stroke in win Canton Repository
- (11/29) Love sizzles, LeBron fumes as Heat fall 108-97 to Cavaliers South Florida Sun-Sentinel
- (11/29) Heat icons Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem show they still have special bond Miami Herald
- (11/29) Cavaliers build huge lead, settle outcome early, as Heat had no answer for Kevin Love Miami Herald
- (11/29) Too much Love and not enough defense as Heat fall to Cavs Miami Herald
- (11/29) Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo a silver lining during a forgetful night in Cleveland Palm Beach Post
- (11/29) Five takeaways: Kevin Love steals show as Heat’s three-game winning streak comes to screeching halt at Cleveland Palm Beach Post