Daily News - November 28, 2017

Channing Frye belongs in Cavaliers rotation -- even when Tristan Thompson returns: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' impressive win against the upstart Philadelphia 76ers, proud nerd Channing Frye compared the team's main bench group -- Frye, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Dwyane Wade -- to the Dinobots.

"Individually we're really good," Frye explained. "But then you put us together and we're like this really cohesive unit."

For those that don't know, that's a Transformers reference. The Dinobots are a group of rowdy, powerful Autobots capable of wielding heavy firepower against the opposition. That's certainly fitting. After overwhelming the 76ers, outscoring their bench by 27 points and being responsible for two massive runs, the Cavs' refurbished crew upped their season scoring average, now top 5 in that category. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers overwhelm Sixers and their process, 113-91

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cavaliers overwhelmed the Sixers' process with LeBron James and a wealth of depth.

James finished with 30 points and Cleveland received 55 from its bench in a 113-91 win over Philadelphia Monday night. The Cavs, who started the season 5-7, have won eight straight overall, and 10 in a row over the 76ers.

Dwyane Wade was Cleveland's leading reserve with 15 points. Jeff Green scored 14 and Channing Frye added 12 off the bench. Kyle Korver contributed nine points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas still 'steps away' from season debut, despite Tweet

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- Regardless of his late night Tweet, Isaiah Thomas remains "steps away" from his Cavaliers debut, according to several people -- him included.

On Sunday, Thomas Tweeted that he was "locked in" and that it was almost time, though he didn't specify for what.

The two-time All-Star told cleveland.com at Cavs shootaround Monday that while he was referring to his eventual return to the court, he had not reached a point in his recovery from hip injuries where he would feel comfortable playing in games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

