Daily News - November 27, 2017

Iman Shumpert will return to Cavaliers lineup Monday night, come off the bench

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert will return to the lineup on Monday night, when the team travels to Philadelphia to play the upstart 76ers.

Shumpert, who has missed the last three games with right knee soreness, had been filling in as starting point guard with Derrick Rose sidelined, but head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that Shumpert will come off the bench.

"He fits in because we've been putting J.R. (Smith) back with the second unit," Lue said of Shumpert's role following Sunday's abbreviated practice session. "That will be Shump's position." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, Game 20 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cavaliers (12-7) play at the Philadelphia 76ers (11-7) on Monday.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio/NBA TV - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade sees similarities between Ben Simmons and LeBron James

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons may not play in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a highly anticipated showdown between the reigning Eastern Conference champions and a young squad looking to take the next step.

But Simmons, who sat out Philadelphia's blowout win against Orlando Saturday because of swelling in his left elbow and has been receiving around-the-clock treatment, doesn't need to suit up to earn the Cavaliers' respect. He already has it.

"No one knew exactly how he was going to perform, we just knew he had talent," Dwyane Wade said following Cavaliers practice Sunday. "He said he felt like he could play better, but if you look at his numbers he's averaging almost 19 a game with nine rebounds and seven assists. That's incredible for a guy who hasn't played basketball in over a year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

