Daily News - November 26, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers: Derrick Rose's future, disdain for LeBron James -- Terry's Talkin'

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There's a reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to sign Derrick Rose to a $2.1 million contract.

He was offered a few million more from a few other teams, but no lucrative long-term deal a player of his talent would expect. That's because he can't stay healthy. He also has battled some emotional issues from all the injuries. Being unable to stay healthy is very discouraging to most people.

He had an unexcused absence from a game last season when he was with the New York Knicks. He struggled with his moods during the previous few seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

James hasn’t seen his otherworldly skills diminish to the point that his status in the league is threatened. James also doesn’t believe in putting himself in another man’s shoes.

But with 2011 NBA MVP Rose — beaten down by a rash of injuries since he tore his left ACL in 2012 — taking a leave of absence from the Cavaliers to ponder his basketball future, Dwyane Wade has been in a similar place.

Why Dwyane Wade will be rooting for Michigan, not Ohio State during Saturday's rivalry game

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James exited the locker room late Friday night, on his way home to lay out all his Ohio State gear so he could be ready for "The Game."

"Like it's the first day of school," James said with a smile.

Early Saturday morning, J.R. Smith tweeted, 'O-H,' showing his excitement for Ohio State's matchup against Michigan Saturday afternoon.

