Daily News - November 25, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade say Derrick Rose's departure won't affect Cavaliers, hope he finds happiness

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both said Derrick Rose's indefinite departure wouldn't really affect the Cavaliers, but both expressed personal concern for him.

They deployed LeBron James on Kemba Walker late in the fourth quarter of Friday's one-point win against the Charlotte Hornets, as James has become Cleveland's late-game stopper.

Jae Crowder arrived with a reputation that hasn't yet matched his on-court contributions. But he's still getting more comfortable and there are signs of improvement. Jeff Green has shown flashes, using his unique combination of size, length and athleticism to hound players at the point-of-attack. Iman Shumpert, currently sidelined with a sore knee, is a hard-nosed defender that James once proclaimed had All-Defense ability. Dwyane Wade has been better than expected, tallying two more blocks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Cleveland Cavaliers' blitzing strategy has become their 'bread and butter' on defense

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have an abundance of great individual defenders.

James hasn’t seen his otherworldly skills diminish to the point that his status in the league is threatened. James also doesn’t believe in putting himself in another man’s shoes.

But with 2011 NBA MVP Rose — beaten down by a rash of injuries since he tore his left ACL in 2012 — taking a leave of absence from the Cavaliers to ponder his basketball future, Dwyane Wade has been in a similar place. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue says he won't expand Cavaliers rotation deeper than 10 players -- even when team is full strength

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has already started thinking about what his rotation could look like when his squad gets to full strength in the coming weeks. But he understands added depth will lead to some tough decisions, especially since he plans on keeping his rotations tight.

"It won't be expanded more than 10," Lue said prior to Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. "Ten's even tough at times. We've just got to see and go from there."

Lue has always been this way, unwilling to use an abundance of players. Earlier this year, Lue informed Channing Frye -- a key member of Cleveland's bench last season -- that his playing time would be sporadic because of Jeff Green's arrival and Kevin Love moving to center in the starting lineup, ultimately sending old starter Tristan Thompson to the bench. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: