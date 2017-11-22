Daily News - November 22, 2017
How Cavaliers guarded Andre Drummond is an example of team's defensive improvement during winning streak
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
DETROIT -- What the Cavaliers did with Andre Drummond Monday night encapsulates the team's defensive improvement and success during this entire five-game winning streak.
Drummond entered Cleveland's 116-88 blowout victory averaging a double-double and leading the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game.
Guarded primarily by Kevin Love but bothered overall by the Cavs' strategy of blitzing him and point guard Reggie Jackson on pick and rolls, Drummond was limited to just eight points and eight rebounds, and forced into six turnovers. He shot 3-of-7. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers fans need this message: Take it easy -- Terry Pluto
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Take it easy.
The idea for this column and video began before the Cleveland Cavaliers delivered their best performance of the season -- a 116-88 victory in Detroit.
That was Monday night, when Jose Calderon started at point guard. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers recall rookie Ante Zizic from Canton
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers recalled rookie center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge Tuesday, where he played Monday night.
Zizic scored 14 points and collected 16 rebounds in 28 minutes of a Charge loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Zizic will rejoin the Cavs for their home game Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. He was with the Charge for just the one game, missing Cleveland's blowout win in Detroit Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
