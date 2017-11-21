Daily News - November 21, 2017
Tyronn Lue is tired of suggestions that LeBron James plays too much
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
DETROIT -- For those who obsess over LeBron James' minutes, Monday was a good night.
James played a season-low 27 minutes in the Cavs' 116-88 win over the Detroit Pistons, exiting the game with 1:40 left in the third quarter having scored 18 points with eight assists.
James is 32, and even with the easy night against the Pistons still leads the NBA with 37.9 minutes per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, is second with 37.8 minutes for Milwaukee. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers take easy road for change, crush Pistons 116-88
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
DETROIT -- From the Cavaliers' weekend getaway to the Motor City to the Pistons' rough schedule, the conditions were prime for a result like this.
The Cavs blasted Detroit right out of its new Little Caesars Arena on Monday night, 116-88, for their fifth consecutive win and sixth out of seven.
The lopsided score was news in and of itself because, well, the Cavs usually have to work really, really hard to win. This was just their second win by 10 or more points out of 10 victories this season; and first since they beat Milwaukee by 19 on Oct. 20. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers starting to make Kevin Love more of an offensive focal point
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love wasn't exactly thrilled with the idea of playing against Detroit Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond Monday night. Not on the heels of battling New York's Enes Kanter, Charlotte's Dwight Howard and Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan.
That's reality for Love. He's in a new position, moved to center at the start of the season and forced back because of Tristan Thompson's calf injury.
"I don't want to say (I am) out of position but those are big boys and I have to make sure I'm well fed and rested," Love said when asked about his approach the other night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
