Daily News - November 2, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers not acting, looking like Eastern Conference champs

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the season as the clear-cut favorite in the Eastern Conference. After Gordon Hayward's season-ending injury on Opening Night, there didn't seem to be a true threat to their conference throne. Coming off a third straight NBA Finals appearance, the Cavs were given the second-best odds to win the championship and many penciled them back into the series.

You just wouldn't know it by watching them play. Or by listening to them talk.

"I just told them we did some good things," Lue said of his message after the 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. "We did some good things early, but we have to be able to sustain it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' last four losses the worst of LeBron James' career

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and the reporters who cover the Cavaliers were joking about the Cleveland Browns, an easy target who at the time were 1-22 over the past two football seasons.

Someone asked James if he'd ever gone 1-22, and he said "I ain't never went 1-22 at nothing. Nothing."

That is true, so far as anyone can check. But for all the pain going on in Berea and at First Energy Stadium, know this about James: He's just endured the worst four consecutive losses of his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What can Cavaliers say now after another blowout loss, 124-107 to Indiana?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If a win was the barometer for calling the Cavaliers' team meeting a success, then look away.

Nothing but failure here.

The Cavs lost for the fourth consecutive game and fifth in six tries, 124-107 to the Indiana Pacers. Hey, at least Cleveland was close until the end -- it was a six-point game with 3:11 left. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

