Daily News - November 19, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: The team in a post-Kyrie Irving world

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com (Pluto)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as they are on a 4-game winning streak:

1. This sounds strange when discussing a team that has been to three consecutive NBA Finals, but the Cavaliers are trying to figure out how to win games this season. The loss of Kyrie Irving to Boston is even more severe than many of us thought.

2. That's why it's important the Cavs have won four in a row. They haven't played great games in this stretch. But they have played superb quarters, especially when they mixed some of the bench players with LeBron James. Suddenly, the ball moves more on offense, the defense is tighter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Iman Shumpert (left knee) latest casualty for injury-riddled Cavaliers, who are likely to call up John Holland from Canton

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers lost another point guard, as Iman Shumpert will miss a week with what the team is calling a left knee effusion.

Shumpert is expected to miss five to seven days, according to a news release, based on a diagnosis from imaging done Saturday at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cavs' next game is Monday against the Detroit Pistons, and who starts for Shumpert (who was starting in place of two other players) remains to be seen. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James starting to take late-game defensive challenge against opponent's best

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When all else fails, turn to LeBron James.

That seems to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' plan. Who can blame them? Especially as they try to rebound from a slow start, one dotted with integrating new faces and figuring out new roles while missing key pieces of the expected rotation.

With Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas already sidelined and Iman Shumpert leaving Friday night's game with knee soreness, the Cavs were thin at point guard. Jose Calderon's unproductive couple of stints led him back to the bench for a bulk of the second half. That left Dwyane Wade and James. But that's nothing new. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

