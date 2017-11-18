Daily News - November 18, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James' 39 points buoys Cavaliers in 118-113 overtime win over Clippers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers missed their first 10 shots Friday night and didn't lead one time in the game's first 48 minutes.

Wait, isn't an NBA game that long?

Yes it is Virginia, and Cleveland did just enough to push the Clippers into overtime, where the Cavs took over in a 118-113 victory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Iman Shumpert goes down, leaving Cavaliers to lean on Dwyane Wade (and Jose Calderon) at point guard

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade's season-high 37 minutes in the overtime win Friday against Los Angeles were due in part to the winning plays he makes late in games.

But another reason Wade played the bulk of the Cavs' point guard minutes in their 118-113 triumph over the Clippers is that yet another player at that position is hurt.

Iman Shumpert left the game with 6:28 in the second quarter because of left knee soreness and did not return. He didn't score and the Cavs were outscored by eight in his 11:20. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Kyle Korver has become the Cavaliers' offensive linchpin

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time during the Cleveland Cavaliers' winning streak, which extended to four thanks to a late-game rally against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night, Kyle Korver failed to reach double figures in scoring. And yet, his fingerprints were all over the win, leading LeBron James to flashbacks of one of his other former teammates: Ray Allen.

"Absolutely. You've got two of the greatest shooters to ever play this game and I've been fortunate enough to play with them and been fortunate enough to be in big games with them as well," James said. "There's a lot of similarities in their approach and the way they approach shooting. The things you guys really don't see all the time, what they do before you guys get there. They take that craft, that marksmanship very seriously.

"He's been huge down the stretch for us as of late. He's been huge for us since he was acquired, let's be honest." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

