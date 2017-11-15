Daily News - November 15, 2017
Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, Game 15 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (7-7) finish this four-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets (5-7) on Wednesday.
When: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN, Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue clearly wants more from LeBron James while Cavaliers struggle
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
NEW YORK -- LeBron James was among the five starters Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yanked from the game in the third quarter against the Knicks, with Cleveland trailing by 17 and reeling.
James was one of two starters -- J.R. Smith the other -- who returned in the fourth and joined in on the Cavs' stunning comeback in a 104-101 victory.
Asked after the game about his wholesale substitution, Lue said, "Um, I pulled them. Why do I have to say something? When guys came back in, they started playing the right way." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James takes another dig at New York Knicks in Instagram post following Cavaliers' comeback win
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Apparently LeBron James woke up feeling pretty good about the Cleveland Cavaliers' massive 23-point comeback against the New York Knicks.
Like many of his other teammates, he used social media to express it.
"You're welcome," James wrote. "(King) of NY." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
