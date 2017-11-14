Daily News - November 14, 2017
Elsa/NBA via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers turn to old style during sizzling fourth-quarter rally
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three-pointers have fueled the Cleveland Cavaliers' potent offense for the last few years. The Cavs set franchise records from beyond the arc, finishing behind the analytics-driven Houston Rockets in both makes and attempts per game during the 2016-17 regular season.
Cleveland then buried a trio of Eastern Conference foes under an avalanche of triples during the postseason.
After overhauling the roster during the summer and slogging through a slow start, it seemed like the Cavs had lost their identity. They found it again Monday night -- at the center of a stunning second-half comeback against the New York Knicks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
While Enes Kanter talks, LeBron James and Cavaliers thrive and survive in New York drama
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
NEW YORK -- The game was over. The Cavaliers won and the Knicks lost, guilty of coughing up a 23-point lead in the second half.
LeBron James emerged the winner on and off the court, fortunate he and his teammates were able to pull off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback in a 104-101 win on a night where the Knicks were burning hot for him because of his various slights toward members of their organization.
For so much of the game, it seemed Enes Kanter, Frank Ntilikina, and even Phil Jackson would have the last laugh on James, until James scored seven of his 23 points and dished out eight of his 12 assists in that fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, Kyle Korver steer Cavs to huge comeback, 104-101 win over Knicks
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
NEW YORK -- Leave to the side all the pregame drama between LeBron James and the New York Knicks, from their past president to their center and rookie point guard.
Because, really, none of it matters. It's for Twitter and TV to froth over.
What happened at Madison Square Garden between the whistles Monday was what can only be described as the Cavaliers' most important and impressive win to date. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (11/14) LeBron James gets in shoving match with Enes Kanter, Frank Ntilikina in wake of pregame comments (video) Cleveland.com
- (11/14) Cavaliers GM Koby Altman scouted 18-year-old Real Madrid star Luka Doncic in Israel Cleveland.com
- (11/14) LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers take New York subway ride following Monday shootaround (video) Cleveland.com
- (11/14) LeBron James: NBA is best when Lakers, Knicks, Celtics are great at same time Cleveland.com
- (11/14) LeBron James says he took shot at Phil Jackson and Deshaun Watson should be Browns' quarterback Cleveland.com
- (11/14) Korver Shoots Down Knicks in Cavaliers Comeback Cavs.com
- (11/14) Cavaliers notebook: LeBron James compares Knicks’ No. 8 draft pick to Browns passing on Deshaun Watson Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/14) Cavaliers 104, Knicks 101: Kyle Korver comes to rescue again, leads Cavs’ rally from 23-point deficit Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/14) Marla’s 39 shots from beyond the arc on a line change, Mr. Fourth Quarter and subway rides Akron Beacon Journal
- (11/14) Cavaliers come back, top Knicks, 104-101 News-Herald
- (11/14) LeBron James says comments were a shot at Phil Jackson News-Herald
- (11/14) Final Thoughts: A king, a Kanter, a collapse and a much-needed comeback at the Garden The Athletic
- (11/14) LeBron, Cavs give Knicks a lesson in fight Amico Hoops
- (11/14) LeBron's talk about Frank Ntilikina leads to on-court spat with Enes Kanter ESPN.com
- (11/14) The Cavs Can Still be Fun When They Try Sports Illustrated
- (11/14) LeBron James reminds Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks what a true superstar is Yahoo Sports
- (11/14) Cavaliers Erase 23-Point Lead to Beat Feisty Knicks New York Times
- (11/14) Knicks’ feud with LeBron James erupts in heated shoving match New York Post
- (11/14) Knicks’ tough talk falls flat as LeBron James gets last laugh New York Daily News
- (11/14) Knicks blow 23-point second-half lead, fall to Cavs, 104-101 New York Daily News
- (11/14) Knicks run up big lead over Cavaliers, then collapse Newsday
- (11/14) Tricky LeBron James got into Knicks’ heads Newsday