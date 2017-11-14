Daily News - November 14, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers turn to old style during sizzling fourth-quarter rally

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three-pointers have fueled the Cleveland Cavaliers' potent offense for the last few years. The Cavs set franchise records from beyond the arc, finishing behind the analytics-driven Houston Rockets in both makes and attempts per game during the 2016-17 regular season.

Cleveland then buried a trio of Eastern Conference foes under an avalanche of triples during the postseason.

After overhauling the roster during the summer and slogging through a slow start, it seemed like the Cavs had lost their identity. They found it again Monday night -- at the center of a stunning second-half comeback against the New York Knicks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

While Enes Kanter talks, LeBron James and Cavaliers thrive and survive in New York drama

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The game was over. The Cavaliers won and the Knicks lost, guilty of coughing up a 23-point lead in the second half.

LeBron James emerged the winner on and off the court, fortunate he and his teammates were able to pull off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback in a 104-101 win on a night where the Knicks were burning hot for him because of his various slights toward members of their organization.

For so much of the game, it seemed Enes Kanter, Frank Ntilikina, and even Phil Jackson would have the last laugh on James, until James scored seven of his 23 points and dished out eight of his 12 assists in that fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Kyle Korver steer Cavs to huge comeback, 104-101 win over Knicks

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- Leave to the side all the pregame drama between LeBron James and the New York Knicks, from their past president to their center and rookie point guard.

Because, really, none of it matters. It's for Twitter and TV to froth over.

What happened at Madison Square Garden between the whistles Monday was what can only be described as the Cavaliers' most important and impressive win to date. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

