Daily News - November 13, 2017

Cavaliers at New York Knicks, Game 14 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers (6-7) play the third of this four-game road trip Monday against the New York Knicks (7-5).

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers celebrate all the ways Kyle Korver helps them win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- There were the ways Kyle Korver usually contributes to the Cavaliers' offense, such as the three 3s he knocked down in the fourth quarter.

There were the new ways, such as his backdoor cut for a rare layup with 1:44 to go, or his soaring through the air for a defensive rebound and drawing a foul with 36.8 seconds left. Naturally, he made the two foul shots.

Any way you look at it, Korver's hands were all over the Cavs' 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. All of his 13 points came in the fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

On The Road Again

Author: Austin Carr

Publication: Cavs.com

What’s going on, Cavalier fans? It’s A.C., checking in from the open road!

Even though we’ve split both games in Texas, I’ve liked our competitive spirit. I think they came to play and they came to play for 48 minutes in both.

It hasn’t been perfect and they ran out of steam a little against Houston, but you could tell the intensity was there for the whole game and that's what I was impressed with. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

