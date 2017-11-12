Daily News - November 12, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers hang on against a bad team, beat Dallas 111-104

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- The Cavaliers beat a bad team Saturday night, but wasn't in a position to draw any distinctions from a much-needed win.

Kevin Love scored 29 points to go with 15 rebounds and Kyle Korver had 13 fourth-quarter points as the Cavs outlasted the NBA-worst Dallas Mavericks, 111-104. The Mavericks are 2-11. But just last Sunday, Cleveland lost at home to the 1-8 Hawks.

One of the main themes for Cleveland so far has been a numbing inability to play above the level of a supposedly inferior opponent. This one was a two-point game with 36.8 seconds left. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James plays Knicks general manager, says New York should've drafted Dennis Smith Jr.

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- LeBron James sent a message to the New York Knicks Saturday, ahead of the Cavaliers' plane trip there Sunday afternoon:

They messed up by not drafting Dallas rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

"The Knicks passed on a really good one," James said, after the Cavs beat the Mavericks 111-104. "Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That's going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. But Dallas is definitely, I know they're excited that he didn't go there." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

J.R. Smith's recent play an important development for Cavaliers' flourishing offense

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers hung on to beat the two-win Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, a rare victory against one of the league's worst during a choppy start to the season.

Those wins shouldn't be taken for granted, especially given some of the baffling losses (Atlanta, New Orleans, Brooklyn and New York) already. They need as many as they can get. The Eastern Conference champs don't get to count moral victories against teams like the Mavericks.

Still, the final score wasn't the most important aspect of Saturday night. That was the continuation of J.R. Smith's offensive rise. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

