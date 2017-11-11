Daily News - November 11, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks, Game 13 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- The Cavaliers (5-7) will try to beat a bad team on the road when they play the Dallas Mavericks (2-10).

When: 8:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas will adjust to LeBron James 'quicker than somebody else could'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

HOUSTON -- The first time LeBron James partnered with a high-volume, ball-must-be-in-his-hands scorer, the Miami Heat's offense suffered fits and starts until finally Dwyane Wade deferred to him.

The early days of James' tenure with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland were so tenuous that James threatened him about assists and once stood in a corner for an entire second half while Irving and Dion Waiters jacked up errant shots.

The third go-around for James and a second dynamic scorer is coming in the form of guard Isaiah Thomas, who envisions a smoother transition than certainly James and Irving had in 2014-15. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

'Utility man' Jeff Green proves worth, shows value for potential matchup against Warriors in June: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the last few years the Cleveland Cavaliers have been internally concerned about how effective All-Star Kevin Love can be in a series against the Golden State Warriors -- an up-tempo team that overwhelms opponents with shooting, speed, athleticism and small lineups.

The Houston Rockets play a similar style, albeit not quite as potent.

With head coach Mike D'Antoni, the Rockets want to race up and down the court, spread defenses too thin and launch 3-pointers. They use stretch-forward Ryan Anderson at center from time to time and burly 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker as an undersized power forward. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

