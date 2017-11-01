Daily News - November 1, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Iman Shumpert (knee) to miss a week for the Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Iman Shumpert is expected to miss five to seven days with increased right knee soreness, the Cavs announced Tuesday.

Shumpert did not play Sunday against New York because of his knee, though he started Saturday in place of then-injured Derrick Rose in New Orleans. Images taken Monday showed no structural damage, the team said.

Shumpert has been experiencing pain since at least Friday, and it increased before Sunday's loss to the Knicks, the team said. He's averaging 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue, Cavaliers address myriad issues plaguing them in pre-practice chat

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- After suffering three consecutive losses, two by blowout, having their coach call them slow, and setting social media ablaze with crazy Halloween costumes at LeBron James' party, the Cavaliers held a long talk Tuesday as a reset of a bad start to this season.

Coach Tyronn Lue said his players, from James on down, needed to get in better shape. He said the new players like Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder should be more assertive. And on defense, the Cavs need to get back after a missed shot.

"Focused more on getting in better shape," Lue said, when asked what the focal point was for the team's discussion. "I see after today's practice, watching us today, damn. It's a big difference. I'm screaming play with pace, and move the ball, move bodies, we got to get in better shape to do that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue believes Cleveland Cavaliers affected by NBA's timeout changes

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue believes the NBA's off-season rule change -- allowing for fewer timeouts during the course of games -- is having a negative impact on his team.

Veteran Dwyane Wade brought this problem up to Lue recently, mentioning players staying on the court for longer stretches.

"I didn't really notice that, but the players are complaining about it," Lue said Tuesday afternoon. "You have to play more minutes in a row now because of the timeout situation." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

