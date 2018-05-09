Daily News - May 9, 2018
Jeff Haynes
George Hill key ingredient in Cavs’ winning recipe
Author: Jeff Schudel
Publication: News-Herald
Emeril Lagasse and other chefs go through failed attempts, adding this seasoning, holding back on another seasoning and making other changes before presenting the finished product at their famous restaurants.
That’s the way it has been for Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue this season. He doesn’t wear one of those puffy white chef hats while pacing in front of his team’s bench, but the taste left in the mouths of fans after the Cavaliers wiped out the Toronto Raptors, 128-93, on May 7 suggests he has hit on the right recipe.
The Cavs battled through the regular season to finish 50-32. It was their worst record on a team with LeBron James on it since they finished 45-37 in 2007-08. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers oust Raptors, wait for East finals foe
Author: Tom Withers/AP
Publication: Morning Journal
CLEVELAND >> Their doubters are dropping off as quickly as the competition.
Only one team has advanced to the conference finals in these NBA playoffs, and it’s the same squad that looked vulnerable during a chaotic regular season, beatable in the postseason and was one loss from a possible franchise collapse.
The ending’s been postponed. The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t nearly finished.
On Monday night, the Cavs completed their second straight four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors, the East’s top team and the one that was supposedly built to dethrone them, with a 128-93 win in Game 4 that has perhaps changed Cleveland’s outlook. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
'The Other Cavaliers' have fueled a renewed optimism in Cleveland's title chances
Author: Kevin Kleps
Publication: Crain's Cleveland
"The Other Cavaliers," a "Saturday Night Live" skit that was cut for time, could have aired minutes after LeBron James' game-winner against the Toronto Raptors on May 5.
In a way, it would have been appropriate, since James had 16 of the Cavs' 26 fourth-quarter points that night, and his heroics prevented them from blowing a 14-point lead entering the final 12 minutes.
But if you zoom out and look at the four-game sweep of Toronto as a whole, "SNL" couldn't have picked a worse time to poke fun at James' supporting cast. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
