Daily News - May 8, 2018

George Hill has made Cleveland Cavaliers' offense whole once again

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With a heating pad around his lower back -- one of the five he rotated throughout the course of the game -- and his posture proper so to not aggravate the injury any further, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill sat on the bench and watched his team fight with the gritty Indiana Pacers for three straight games in Round One.

Frustrated he couldn't be out there, Hill made the most of his time on the sidelines. He diligently observed, scouting the opponent like a coach while also looking for ways he could help if his sore back finally allowed him to play. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James is using the word 'championship' again about the Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For someone who has won three of them, LeBron James sure has been averse to the word "championship" this season.

As in, he hasn't really said it. In months. Until Monday night.

Here's a little glimpse into how the sausage is made here on the Cavaliers beat. The writers who cover the team every day keep Google documents containing the transcript of every interview every player has given to groups of reporters after games, morning shootarounds, and practices.

So, basically anything outside of exclusive or TV or radio interviews, we have them. For James, the Google doc is 248 pages long, counting playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James and the toolbox, the repertoire, the sweep

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before LeBron James periodically hops atop the scorer's table at The Q, treating it like a victory podium and opening his arms to the embrace of the fans' cheers and basketball history, he first opens his "toolbox."

The drama in the final game of the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep of the Toronto Raptors did not evoke such spontaneous jubilation, however. The Cavs completed a humbling of the Eastern Conference's top regular season team with a 128-93 runaway win.

Tools of triumph.

Still, that box must contain gadgetry that would be the envy of 007 - fadeaways abrading opposing hopes like a sander, twisting layups augering through the defense, dunks slamming like hammers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

