Daily News - May 6, 2018

LeBron James does it again, beats buzzer to lift Cavaliers to 105-103 win over Raptors in Game 3

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Remember Game 5 against the Pacers? Well, LeBron James just topped it.

And he cut the hearts right out of the Toronto Raptors in the process.

James finished with 38 points and provided the home crowd with his second buzzer-beater in Cleveland's last three games at The Q.

Cleveland Cavaliers have frustrated DeMar DeRozan, taken him out of series

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the days after the Cleveland Cavaliers' 18-point win in Toronto Thursday night, a game that gave the reigning Eastern Conference champions a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series, LeBron James still wasn't satisfied.

He pointed to the team's shoddy defensive showing in Game 2 and believed the Cavs needed to be much better Saturday night.

Message received.

What does LeBron James' son think of these magical game winners?" 'It's normal'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sweat poured from LeBron's brow as he dribbled near midcourt.

He heaved one from about there -- it clanged off the rim at The Q but bounced back to him.

Two more dribbles, a stutter step, a few more dribbles and then a 3-pointer. From deep. Maybe 30-feet. Splash.

Nobody cheered, though.

