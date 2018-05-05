Daily News - May 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

JR Smith's secret to rebounding from poor regular season is found on the golf course

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- After taking longer than usual for the weather to warm up, JR Smith has finally been able to return to the golf course. His favorite off-the-court activity has helped him get back to his old self -- the team's X factor that elevates them to higher ground.

"The weather started getting nice, the grass started growing and I get to play golf," Smith said following Friday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "I get to take my mind off basketball for a second and just remember why I'm here and that's to have fun and take it back to when I was a little kid dying to be in this position."

For the mercurial shooting guard, the regular season was anything but enjoyable. The playoffs have given him a shot at redemption and he's making the most of it.

The ball's truths, the whims of the rim, and the NBA basketball gods

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sports equipment really doesn't have magical qualities, although Roy Hobbs' bat in the movie, "The Natural," apparently retained some voltage from the lightning strike on the tree from which it was made.

In real life, baseball players do treasure bats with which they have hit well. But it's really not as though the bat has a finite amount of hits in it that the batter empties out, sort of like Albert Belle unstoppering "Old Corky," or whatever he called his illegal cudgels.

When it comes to rare versions of James signature shoes from the past, the purchase price can be twice your monthly mortgage payment.

Mel Hall, an Indians outfielder who was more colorful in personality than performance, had a glove he named Lucille, after his wife. An uncertain fielder, Hall could turn an error into a lyric from a country song: "You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille."

#CavsRaptors Game Preview - May 5, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers aim to take a 3-0 advantage on Saturday night when they battle the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Saturday's home game at The Q, the Cavaliers are coming off a dominant performance in Game 2 on Thursday, topping the Raptors, 128-110, in Toronto. It was the Cavs eighth straight postseason win over their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Cavs’ 128 points scored in Game 2 was their fourth-highest scoring output in any postseason contest (137 vs. GSW on 6/9/17, 135 at BOS on 5/25/17 and 130 at BOS on 5/19/17).

Cleveland also shot 50-84 (.595) from the field, dished out 25 assists and had a franchise playoff record-low three turnovers (previously 5 TOs, 4/17/16 vs. DET & 4/18/09 vs. DET). Their .595 mark from the field was tied for their highest field goal percentage in any playoff game (.595 twice, 5/7/10 at BOS and 5/23/17 vs. BOS).

