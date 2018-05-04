Daily News - May 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James, Kevin Love, Cavaliers shred Raptors in 128-110 Game 2 win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- This was Kevin Love's best game in the 2018 playoffs, and the only player capable of outshining him Thursday was LeBron James.

The Cavs' two All-Stars were way, way too much for the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of this Eastern Conference semifinal, accounting for 74 points in Cleveland's 128-110 win.

The Cavs have a commanding 2-0 lead in this series with the next two games slated for The Q. The Cavs have won eight straight playoff games over the Raptors dating to the 2016 conference finals. Toronto is in danger of getting swept out of the conference semis by James and Co. for the second straight season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

30 most ridiculously expensive LeBron James sneakers

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The popularity of sneakers is at an all-time high. And at the center of that is the King himself, LeBron James.

The Cavs superstar once again landed atop the list of top selling basketball shoes for last year. But those are just James’ recent kicks.

When it comes to rare versions of James signature shoes from the past, the purchase price can be twice your monthly mortgage payment.

We used the average sale price on auction marketplace website StockX to rank the 25 most expensive LeBron James sneakers you can get your hands on (for the right price) today. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' 43-point playoff masterpiece: Where does it rank?

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Each fade-away jumper stunned the Toronto fans into silence and the Raptors into submission.

LeBron James’ mastery of the NBA playoffs continued Thursday night not only gave the Cavaliers a 128-110 win and 2-0 series lead, but it was one of the best in his storied career.

Forty-three points.

14 assists and just one turnover. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

