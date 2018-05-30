Daily News - May 31, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers fans: Don't think, just enjoy it!
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND -- Would you buy a Cleveland Cavaliers T-shirt celebrating their 2018 Eastern Conference title?
That was a question posed on WKNR's Really Big Show the other day.
When I heard it, I had already bought seven.
None for myself. I don't own any shirts, caps, etc. of the local teams that I write about. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, Warriors recognize each other's greatness as NBA Finals approach
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry called LeBron James the Cavaliers' "Mr. Everything" who willed his team back to the Finals.
James said the Warriors were one of the "best teams ever assembled," and then they added Kevin Durant.
So, yes, as the Cavs and Warriors get set for their fourth straight Finals with Game 1 Thursday, the two sides know each other.
"We know how great LeBron is and what he's been able to do," Curry said Wednesday. "Statistically impacting the game, the stuff that maybe -- it's hard to say this, but stuff that doesn't show up in the stat sheet, even though most of the time it does, the stuff that he ... the confidence he gives the other guys, I guess, when he's out there on the floor." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love will start against the Warriors if he clears concussion protocol
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said "I hope" Kevin Love can play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but was not sure if he'd recover from his concussion by then.
If Love is healthy, he will start, Lue said, shooting down any conjecture that Love might come off the bench in a series against the Warriors where being able to switch on defense is key.
"He's going to go do some things today and see how he feels," Lue said. "But he is in the protocol still, so we'll see how he feels."
Love, who suffered a concussion in Game 6 of the conference finals and missed Game 7, was not available to speak to reporters Wednesday at Finals Media Day. The Cavs practiced after their media session and Love was on the court. He has to pass a series of test to exit the league's concussion protocol. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
