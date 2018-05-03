Daily News - May 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers notebook: Until shots start to fall, Cavs playoff rookie Jordan Clarkson looks for other ways to contribute

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

TORONTO: Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson knows he was a little too amped up as he made his NBA playoff debut.

The 25-year-old Clarkson, acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, is struggling to score going into Thursday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, but he’s trying to find other ways to contribute.

Clarkson is averaging just 4.5 points in eight games, shooting .319 from the field and .188 on 3-pointers. In the regular season, Clarkson averaged 12.6 points for the Cavs in 28 games and 13.9 in 81 games overall. In Tuesday’s Game 1 overtime victory at Air Canada Centre, Clarkson totaled five points in 12 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 - An ugly win beats a well-played loss anytime

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cavaliers stand accused, and rightly so, of "winning ugly."

Several reactions are possible to this charge, among them Jason Robards' histrionics, complete with chest clutch and slow slide down his apartment's wall, after being called "maladjusted" in the 1960s comedy "A Thousand Clowns." (The scene occurs in the 29th minute of the clip.)

Of all the characters whose temperament was sometimes in need of tweaking when he played, Charles Barkley, of the occasionally bar fighting Barkleys, made the charge on TNT's "Inside the NBA" show Monday night.

"Boston and Golden State pass the ball more than any teams," said Barkley. "The Bucks, Wizards, and OKC get it to one guy. The Cavs are the worst in the league. Ty Lue is a good coach but he does a terrible job of empowering those other guys. They get it to LeBron and stand around, waiting for him to bail them out, with their thumbs. .. " - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love will remain at center against Jonas Valanciunas, but Jeff Green could help him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- Starting Kevin Love against Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas would seem like the glaring thing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue needs to change from Game 1 to Game 2.

There's Love's stated desire to play power forward rather than center. There are his poor offensive numbers so far in the playoffs, and the bruising he took in the Cavs' 113-112 overtime win in Game 1 from Valanciunas.

It looked, especially early, like Love didn't want to guard Valanciunas (who's 7 feet and 265 pounds) or challenge him on offense, so he didn't.

It wasn't until the Raptors started switching smaller or slighter players onto Love (6-10, 251 pounds) in the fourth quarter (Jakob Poeltl, CJ Miles) that Love started to get it going. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

