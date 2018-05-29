Daily News - May 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jeff Green: From heart surgery to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- This was Jeff Green's idea all along.

Win a Game 7. At TD Garden. Go to a Finals.

Doing it all while wearing a Cavaliers uniform? He didn't really catch on to that one until last summer when he joined his old coach, Tyronn Lue, who was an assistant on the Celtics when Green played there.

"That's the conversation I had with T-Lue," Green said.

Green was magnificent in the Cavs' 87-79 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals on Sunday. He started for Kevin Love and scored 19 points with eight rebounds, and provided the versatility to switch onto any Boston player on defense in what was Cleveland's best defensive performance statistically of the entire season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Taking another look at Kyrie Irving trade

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving won the Kyrie Irving trade.

He didn't want to play in the long shadow of LeBron James. As he told Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, he wanted to be "the focal point" of a franchise.

He became that in Boston, which is not just any franchise. The Celtics are iconic. Irving instantly became the "face of the franchise" that is legendary.

After three trips to the NBA Finals and one title, there is little doubt Irving enjoyed winning. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals for fourth straight season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

After the Cavaliers stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on Sunday night, the Warriors did the same to the Houston Rockets one night later, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to claim the 101-92 win and set up another chapter in the NBA's best rivalry.

Both teams rallied from 3-2 series deficits in the conference finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

