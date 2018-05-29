Daily News - May 29, 2018
Maddie Meyer/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Jeff Green: From heart surgery to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- This was Jeff Green's idea all along.
Win a Game 7. At TD Garden. Go to a Finals.
Doing it all while wearing a Cavaliers uniform? He didn't really catch on to that one until last summer when he joined his old coach, Tyronn Lue, who was an assistant on the Celtics when Green played there.
"That's the conversation I had with T-Lue," Green said.
Green was magnificent in the Cavs' 87-79 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals on Sunday. He started for Kevin Love and scored 19 points with eight rebounds, and provided the versatility to switch onto any Boston player on defense in what was Cleveland's best defensive performance statistically of the entire season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Taking another look at Kyrie Irving trade
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving won the Kyrie Irving trade.
He didn't want to play in the long shadow of LeBron James. As he told Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, he wanted to be "the focal point" of a franchise.
He became that in Boston, which is not just any franchise. The Celtics are iconic. Irving instantly became the "face of the franchise" that is legendary.
After three trips to the NBA Finals and one title, there is little doubt Irving enjoyed winning. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals for fourth straight season
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
After the Cavaliers stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on Sunday night, the Warriors did the same to the Houston Rockets one night later, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to claim the 101-92 win and set up another chapter in the NBA's best rivalry.
Both teams rallied from 3-2 series deficits in the conference finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (5/29) Cleveland Cavaliers: Bigger the stage, bigger the PLAYERS! -- Cleveland.com
- (5/29) Cavaliers report: Jeff Green reaches his goal of playing in Finals after open heart surgery: ‘I almost lost it all’ Akron Beacon Journal
- (5/29) Coach Ty Lue had to be at his best to guide Cavaliers to NBA Finals | Jeff Schudel News-Herald
- (5/29) Another NBA Finals brings another huge challenge for LeBron News-Herald
- (5/29) LeBron has allowed Cleveland sports fans to believe good things can happen The Athletic
- (5/29) NBA Finals | It’s Cleveland vs. Golden State, again Columbus Dispatch
- (5/29) Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers tale of the tape: How both teams match up for fourth NBA Finals showdown CBS Sports
- (5/29) Look Who Answered LeBron’s Call: Jeff Green, the Former Celtic New York Times
- (5/29) LeBron James is in midst of his greatest accomplishment yet New York Post
- (5/29) Minute by Minute: LeBron James Continues to Push the Limits of Exhaustion SI.com
- (5/29) LeBron James Defies Logic and the NBA Life Cycle SI.com
- (5/29) Tyronn Lue reflects on the NBA Finals, LeBron’s greatness, and his love of Shirley Temples The Undefeated
- (5/29) Six years after open-heart surgery saved his life, Jeff Green saves the Cavaliers’ season The Undefeated