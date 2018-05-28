Daily News - May 28, 2018
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James, Cavaliers still the East champs, stun Boston in Game 7 87-79
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
LeBron James, Cavaliers still the East champs, stun Boston in Game 7 87-79
James, playing all 48 minutes in what was his 100th game in a row this season, pushed the Cavs to a fourth consecutive NBA Finals with 35 points in Cleveland's 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
James scored 46 in Game 6 on Friday at The Q to set up Sunday night's showdown in Boston.
The best," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Of all LeBron James' 'gaudy games,' Game 7 against Celtics the best ever
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- LeBron James, the silly guy. He once said he couldn't play 48 minutes in a playoff game.
Joke's on him. Or us. Or the Celtics.
"I play extremely hard throughout the postseason and I'd be cheating my team if I said I could go out and play 48 minutes," James said during the 2015 Finals. "I think that's impossible."
LeBron, meet the 33-year-old version of you, the one who did indeed play 48 minutes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, pushing the Cavs to an 87-79 victory and yet another Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James never stopped trusting his teammates and the other Cavaliers rewarded him in Game 7
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James had every reason to not trust his teammates in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They really didn't do much to earn it. In the first quarter, as the rest of the supporting cast looked timid and indecisive in a hostile environment, James was forced to score 12 of Cleveland's first 18 points.
It looked like it was going to have to be one of those nights. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
