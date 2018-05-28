Daily News - May 28, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James, Cavaliers still the East champs, stun Boston in Game 7 87-79

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

James, playing all 48 minutes in what was his 100th game in a row this season, pushed the Cavs to a fourth consecutive NBA Finals with 35 points in Cleveland's 87-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James scored 46 in Game 6 on Friday at The Q to set up Sunday night's showdown in Boston.

The best," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Of all LeBron James' 'gaudy games,' Game 7 against Celtics the best ever

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- LeBron James, the silly guy. He once said he couldn't play 48 minutes in a playoff game.

Joke's on him. Or us. Or the Celtics.

"I play extremely hard throughout the postseason and I'd be cheating my team if I said I could go out and play 48 minutes," James said during the 2015 Finals. "I think that's impossible."

LeBron, meet the 33-year-old version of you, the one who did indeed play 48 minutes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, pushing the Cavs to an 87-79 victory and yet another Finals.

LeBron James never stopped trusting his teammates and the other Cavaliers rewarded him in Game 7

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James had every reason to not trust his teammates in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They really didn't do much to earn it. In the first quarter, as the rest of the supporting cast looked timid and indecisive in a hostile environment, James was forced to score 12 of Cleveland's first 18 points.

It looked like it was going to have to be one of those nights.

