Daily News - May 25, 2018

Tyronn Lue had the wrong answer but the right idea on Kyle Korver and Semi Ojeleye
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first quarter of Game 5 ticked away with Kyle Korver, the Cleveland Cavaliers' third-leading scorer in the playoffs, plastered to the bench.
Was Korver sore from his face-first dive late Monday night, something he alluded to in the locker room after the game? Did his troublesome right foot, one that has been remedied with a different pad in his shoe, flare up at the worst possible time?
Nope, turns out head coach Tyronn Lue simply didn't like Korver's matchup.
"Well, initially, (Brad Stevens) been putting (Semi) Ojeleye in, so that's been kind of Kyle's matchup when he comes in the game," Lue explained following the 96-83 loss. "He didn't play him tonight, so it kind of threw us for a loop." Korver played just 19 minutes in Game 5, the fewest since the Round One opener against Indiana when Korver wasn't healthy. He didn't play at all in the first quarter, as the offense languished and shots repeatedly clanged off the rim. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue: Pick one guy to prevail in Game 6, it's LeBron James
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here we are with LeBron, again.
The Cavs are facing elimination from the Eastern Conference finals. It means James' streak of seven straight Finals is on the line, and it's time to talk again about how this Game 6 against the Celtics Friday could be his last in a Cleveland uniform at The Q.
The last time the Cavs were in this situation -- Game 7 of the first round against Indiana -- James responded with 45 points. I n their last Game 6 in which they trailed 3-2, in the 2016 Finals against the Warriors, he posted his second straight game of 41 points.
In seven elimination games with the Cavs, he's scored 40 or more points four times. He's the NBA's all-time leading scorer when his team is facing elimination. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James named to All-NBA First Team for record 12th season
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James made more history Thursday afternoon, as he was named to the All-NBA First Team for a record 12th time. James, who moved past Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most First Team selections in NBA history, was one of two players (with James Harden) this season to be chosen unanimously by a select group of 100 media members and broadcasters from around the country.
James appeared in all 82 games for the first time in his 15-year career while averaging a team-high 27.5 points (3rd in NBA) on 54.2 percent from the field (14th in NBA) to go with a career-high tying 8.6 rebounds (15th in NBA) and a career-high 9.1 assists (2nd in NBA) in 36.9 minutes.
He registered a personal-best 52 double-doubles and a career-high 18 triple-doubles -- second behind Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook's 25 -- while leading the Cavaliers back to the playoffs despite a tumultuous season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
