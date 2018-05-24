Daily News - May 24, 2018
Adam Glanzman/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
LeBron James and Cavaliers making last stand Friday vs. Celtics?
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers played at home while trying to stave off an off-season with as many ominous possibilities as they will face in Friday's last-stand game against Boston at The Q, they also were facing the Boston Celtics.
It did not go well.
LeBron James made only three of 14 shots in a 120-88 defeat.
Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs in 2010, Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night; Boston the nemesis, then and now; James' last home game a real possibility, then and now. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James is reading 'The Alchemist': What does it mean for the Cavaliers' chances to get back to The Finals?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- LeBron James says he does away with social media and most TV during the playoffs and focuses by reading a good, old-fashioned book.
The paperback he's carrying around during the Eastern Conference finals is 'The Alchemist,' the world renowned novel from Paulo Coehlo about a boy who looks for and finds his destiny.
In the book, published in 1988, the main character, Santiago, a shepherd, has recurring dreams that he will discover his treasure in life in the Egyptian pyramids. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers have their own road woes to overcome if they want to get back to NBA Finals
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With all those legendary jerseys and 17 championship banners hanging high above, the raucous and intimidating TD Garden stands between the Cleveland Cavaliers and a trip back to the NBA Finals.
Sure, they have to protect their own home floor first. They won't get back to Boston unless they win Friday's Game 6 at the friendly confines of Quicken Loans Arena.
"I look forward to seeing us respond on Friday night," LeBron James said following the 96-83 loss. "I know how well we've played at home in this postseason. That's the only thing I can worry about right now.
"I'm not worried about a Game 7. You have to worry about Game 6. You can't put yourself in that moment until you take care of the present. We're going to have another opportunity tomorrow to watch some film, go over some things that we can do better -- as we've done after every game in the postseason -- and see ways we can be even better for Game 6." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (5/24) Cavaliers shrink in Game 5, lose to Boston 96-83 and face elimination Cleveland.com
- (5/24) Celts Hold Serve, Push Cavs to the Brink Cavs.com
- (5/24) Five Keys: Cavaliers at Celtics - Game 5 Cavs.com
- (5/24) Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83: Turnovers, suspect supporting cast cost Cavs again as Celtics set up possible closeout game in Cleveland Akron Beacon Journal
- (5/24) Marla’s 41 shots from beyond the arc on the home-road discrepancy, the Cavs’ lack of energy and ‘win or go to Cancun’ Akron Beacon Journal
- (5/24) Cavaliers notebook: Tristan Thompson’s mentorship of Larry Nance Jr. may be helping playoff first-timer’s development Akron Beacon Journal
- (5/24) Cavaliers are in deep trouble if LeBron James is exhausted News-Herald
- (5/24) Celtics stop Cavs in Game 5 of East finals, 96-83 News-Herald
- (5/24) Final Thoughts: On road struggles, missed shots and facing elimination The Athletic
- (5/24) LeBron James and Expectations: While We’re Waiting Waiting For Next Year
- (5/24) 3 things we learned from Game 5 of Cavaliers-Celtics Fear The Sword
- (5/24) Dribbles: Given chance to rise, Cavs shrink in moment Amico Hoops
- (5/24) Carrying the biggest load in league wearing on LeBron Amico Hoops
- (5/24) Boston Celtics' defensive scheme wearing down LeBron James NBA.com
- (5/24) The future is now: Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum makes playoff history, pushes Cleveland Cavaliers to brink of NBA.com
- (5/24) Kyle Korver's role 'thrown for a loop' after Celts sit Semi Ojeleye ESPN.com
- (5/24) LeBron dismisses talk of fatigue; Tyronn Lue admits he looked tired ESPN.com
- (5/24) With Cavs at a crossroads, LeBron stares down another challenge ESPN.com
- (5/24) Game 5 Loss Exposes Cavs' Lack of Offensive Creativity SI.com
- (5/24) Behind Jayson Tatum and stellar defense, the Celtics take Game 5 from LeBron and the out-of-gas Cavs Yahoo Sports
- (5/24) Celtics trip up LeBron James, push Cavaliers to the brink of elimination with Game 5 win USA Today
- (5/24) Celtics top Cavaliers in Game 5, setting up Game 7 in Boston? Pro Basketball Talk
- (5/24) On the Brink of Elimination, LeBron James Must Be Perfect for Cavs to Survive Bleacher Report
- (5/24) Even LeBron James might not be able to save these Cleveland Cavaliers The Undefeated
- (5/24) Not Even LeBron Could Overcome The Celtics’ Home-Court Magic FiveThirtyEight
- (5/24) Cavaliers finally play good defense but fizzle on offense in Game 5 loss Washington Post
- (5/24) John Elliott Designed a Brand-New Sneaker for LeBron James GQ
- (5/24) LeBron James & Channing Tatum Team For New Line Action Comedy Deadline