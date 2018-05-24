Daily News - May 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James and Cavaliers making last stand Friday vs. Celtics?

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers played at home while trying to stave off an off-season with as many ominous possibilities as they will face in Friday's last-stand game against Boston at The Q, they also were facing the Boston Celtics.

It did not go well.

LeBron James made only three of 14 shots in a 120-88 defeat.

Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs in 2010, Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night; Boston the nemesis, then and now; James' last home game a real possibility, then and now. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James is reading 'The Alchemist': What does it mean for the Cavaliers' chances to get back to The Finals?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- LeBron James says he does away with social media and most TV during the playoffs and focuses by reading a good, old-fashioned book.

The paperback he's carrying around during the Eastern Conference finals is 'The Alchemist,' the world renowned novel from Paulo Coehlo about a boy who looks for and finds his destiny.

In the book, published in 1988, the main character, Santiago, a shepherd, has recurring dreams that he will discover his treasure in life in the Egyptian pyramids. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers have their own road woes to overcome if they want to get back to NBA Finals

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With all those legendary jerseys and 17 championship banners hanging high above, the raucous and intimidating TD Garden stands between the Cleveland Cavaliers and a trip back to the NBA Finals.

Sure, they have to protect their own home floor first. They won't get back to Boston unless they win Friday's Game 6 at the friendly confines of Quicken Loans Arena.

"I look forward to seeing us respond on Friday night," LeBron James said following the 96-83 loss. "I know how well we've played at home in this postseason. That's the only thing I can worry about right now.

"I'm not worried about a Game 7. You have to worry about Game 6. You can't put yourself in that moment until you take care of the present. We're going to have another opportunity tomorrow to watch some film, go over some things that we can do better -- as we've done after every game in the postseason -- and see ways we can be even better for Game 6." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

