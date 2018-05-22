Daily News - May 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Mystique, LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Three guys wearing bed sheets pranced around the Boston Garden court, carrying signs proclaiming themselves to spirits from a glorious past the Celtics are always trying to invoke.

"Havlicek," read one, "Russell" another. The third name escapes memory, but it probably wasn't Sihugo Green.

Usually, the boos in Boston are derisive ones aimed for visiting teams, but this time, in 1982, they were cheap Halloween sound effects.

Cleveland Cavaliers Pregame Scribbles: Stealing Boston's heart?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook as the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Celtics in Boston for Game 5 as the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series is tied, 2-2:

1. This game has a chance to tear the heart right out of Celtics if the Cavs can beat Boston tonight. Just how will the Celtics cope with losing three in a row to Cavs? Not well.

2. It's important to remember the Celtics and coach Brad Stevens have been knocked out of the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cavs in 2015 and 2017. Boston's playoff record vs. the Cavs since the return of James is 3-10. This starts to trend in the direction of Dwane Casey and Toronto being frustrated by James ... the Raptors record in that same span is 2-12 vs. the Cavs.

Kevin Love, Jeff Green dealing with minor injuries that could explain rough Game 4 performances

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Two veterans the Cavaliers depend upon had rough nights in the team's Game 4 win over Boston in the Eastern finals, and minor injuries could have had something to do with it.

Kevin Love suffered through six turnovers in the Cavs' 111-102 win, a playoff-career worst for Love and tied for the second-most turnovers he's ever committed. Love also shot just 3-of-12, though he grabbed 11 boards and scored five of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

Before Game 4 (so he wasn't making excuses), Love told cleveland.com he re-aggravated his sprained left thumb last series against Toronto. He originally suffered the injury in Game 2 of the first round against the Pacers.

Jeff Green, meanwhile, shot just 1-of-5 off the bench with five rebounds and two turnovers. He emerged from the locker room at halftime with his left elbow wrapped, and mostly settled for awkward jumpers.

