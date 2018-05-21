Daily News - May 21, 2018
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
What if Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson get it together for the Cavaliers this postseason? What if it's already happening?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The narratives for the Cavaliers in these NBA playoffs have been what?
One, that coach Tyronn Lue was going to trust the players he knows the best who've been here the longest, betting on his four champions (LeBron James, et. al) and best three veterans without rings.
And, secondly, all the roster reworking general manager Koby Altman did at the trade deadline hasn't really worked out for the Cavs in the playoffs. Three of the four players he brought in proved not ready for the moment and George Hill has been up and down.
But what if Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance can work themselves out of the red and into the black? What if it's already happening? - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue: LeBron James played 'one of his best games in a long time' during Game 3
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue heaped lofty praise on LeBron James on Sunday, saying he played one of his best games in a long time during the must-win Game 3 -- a victory that could help ignite a series rally.
It wasn't a game with a flashy 40-point triple-double like the one James recorded in the Game 2 loss in Boston. There wasn't a game-winning shot -- similar to the ones he buried against Indiana and Toronto in previous rounds -- attached to this gem.
By James' lofty standards, the final stat sheet looks much less breathtaking than some of his other playoff showings. He scored 27 points, below his playoff average, to go with 12 assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
For Cleveland Cavaliers, the long shot is the big shot
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you got a lump in your throat when Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his short animated feature film, "Dear Basketball," this is for you.
The short starts with Kobe as a little boy, shooting the rolled-up tube socks of his father at an arena garbage can while an unseen crowd, stirred by his heroics, roars its acclaim in his head. It ends: "... no matter what I do next, I'll always be that kid ... ball in his hands ... 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Love you always, Kobe."
Honesty leads me to note that I covered his father, Joe, at LaSalle and with the Philadelphia 76ers. On his best day, Joe wasn't Kobe.
Similar hoop dreams, no matter how far we were in skill level from the Black Mamba, put the same sweet poison in many of our veins. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
