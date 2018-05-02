Daily News - May 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Final Thoughts: On LeBron’s tired legs, Kyle Korver’s hot hand and Drake’s big mouth

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

TORONTO – Thirty thoughts for 30 shots from LeBron James in the 113-112 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals …

1. What began on weakened, wobbly legs ended with a roar. What should’ve been a blowout loss instead was an incredible, stunning victory. No time to rest, little time to prepare, same old result.

2. The Raptors still haven’t figured out how to chop down LeBron James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What if LeBron James sat out Game 2 against the Raptors

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- It's an insane suggestion, LeBron James sitting out a playoff game when he isn't hurt.

But think about this for one second.

The Cavaliers came to Toronto and stole Game 1 of this Eastern Conference semifinal, 113-112 in overtime. Homecourt is now Cleveland's, with three games of the next six scheduled at The Q and that's how many more wins the Cavs need to advance.

James played 47 minutes on Tuesday. Yes, he scored 26 points to go with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, but he shot 12-of-30. He was 3-of-11 in the fourth quarter and 0-of-4 in overtime. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers, never leading until overtime, steal the opener, 113-112

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The man in a border guard uniform with a Gallic accent said, as he scrutinized my passport at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo on Tuesday, "Destination?"

"Toronto. I'm a reporter," I said, showing him my Cavaliers media pass. "I'm covering the basketball series between Cleveland and the Raptors."

"You do this every year?"

"The last three, anyway," I said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: