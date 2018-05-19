Daily News - May 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference finals Game 3 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

When: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: Watch ESPN app

Series recap: The Celtics lead 2-0 after a 107-94 win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

"Cavs minute: Only 19 teams (out of a possible 300) have recovered from 0-2 deficits in playoff series in NBA history. Naturally, LeBron James accounts for two of the comebacks -- the 2007 conference finals and 2016 NBA Finals. ... The Cavs are 5-1 at home this postseason and have limited opponents to fewer than 100 points in four of the games. ... James set a career high Tuesday with his fifth game of 40 or more points in the 2018 playoffs. He set an NBA record with his third-career triple double with 40 or more points, and he needs 14 buckets to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356 FGs) for the most postseason field goals in league history. ... Kyle Korver is averaging 12.3 points and shooting .486 from 3-point range over his last six games. ... In Rodney Hood's last six games, he's been shut out three times and limited to two points twice." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What will Cleveland Cavaliers show us tonight? -- Terry Pluto (video)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We will learn something about the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

They are down, 2-0, in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

They have been out-played, out-hustled, out-coached and often overwhelmed as they lost the first two games by an average of 19 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers searching for 3-point range in effort to turn around series against Celtics

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James has said it repeatedly throughout the playoffs: The 3-pointer is a huge part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' offensive formula and while it can be a point of frustration and debated as to whether that's the best approach, the Cavs aren't going to stray away from it now.

But after shooting just 24.6 percent from beyond the arc in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, Cleveland is searching for ways to turn that around quickly before one of their biggest advantages becomes their downfall.

"They do a really good job of contesting shots," Kevin Love said Friday afternoon following practice. "They've been physical the entire playoffs and Brad Stevens is going to put 'em in really great positions to succeed. Their strength is their entire team. They play extremely well, guys are stepping up throughout the course of the playoffs. We just have to bring it at home and make sure we come out and are in attack mode."

This series with Boston is following the same script as Round One. Against the defensive-minded Pacers, the Cavs' offense looked completely out of sync. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

