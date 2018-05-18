Daily News - May 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers preaching communication on defense, but fixing their struggling offense should be the focus

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: The Athletic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers spent part of their practice Thursday afternoon watching film, focusing on the numerous defensive breakdowns from the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

That's obviously the area they believe needs to be corrected. Head coach Tyronn Lue and Tristan Thompson both pointed to communication as the root of the problem, counting up to nine breakdowns that stemmed from that.

"Some guys aren't huge communicators," Thompson said. "But at the end of the day, it's the playoffs. This is for all the marbles. We're down 0-2. If you don't like to talk, you're going to talk now. And if you don't want to talk, you can sit your ass on the bench. That's what it is. It's point blank, simple. So, if we're not all communicating -- all five of us -- we got no chance." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Cavaliers looking to recover from 0-2 playoff hole for third time

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cavaliers won a Finals in which they trailed 3-1, so you can't scare them.

But the Celtics certainly have their attention.

The Eastern Conference finals shift to Cleveland Saturday for Game 3, with the Celtics ahead 2-0. The Cavs have won a playoff series twice after trailing 0-2, in the 2007 Eastern finals against Detroit and of course the 2016 Finals against the Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue made costly mistake with his lineup in Game 2, says he will be better

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue entered Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals with a specific plan to always have one of his two All-Stars (LeBron James and Kevin Love) on the floor.

But you know what they say about plans. Sometimes they change.

Such was the case at the start of the second quarter Tuesday night when Lue was forced to roll out a five-man group of struggling George Hill, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr.

"I'm not going to tell you that," Lue said when asked what led to him starting the quarter without either of his two stars. "Something happened but we'll be better at it next time." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

