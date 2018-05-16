Daily News - May 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James' jaw, consecutive Finals streak take cold shoulder

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue thought the shoulder LeBron James took to the jaw in the second quarter of Game 2 slowed him down.

James disagreed and can point to his 42-point triple double as proof.

Either way, both James and his seven consecutive finals streak took a shot to the face in the Cavs' 107-94 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 on Tuesday that really hurt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Early look at NBA Draft possibilities

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Here are a few names:

Trae Young, Oklahoma point guard. Miles Bridges, Michigan State small forward/shooting guard. Mikal Bridges, Villanova small forward/shooting guard. Collin Sexton, Alabama point guard. Michael Porter, Missouri power forward.

I don't know for sure, but the Cleveland Cavaliers could end up selecting a player from that group after ending up with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft lottery. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Yes, it's time to really worry!

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- LeBron James said he "wasn't concerned" about the Cleveland Cavaliers losing the series opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Well, he should be now after the Cavaliers lost, 107-94, to Boston on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

I can tell you about Boston being one team at home: Now 9-0 in the playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

