Daily News - May 16, 2018
LeBron James' jaw, consecutive Finals streak take cold shoulder
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue thought the shoulder LeBron James took to the jaw in the second quarter of Game 2 slowed him down.
James disagreed and can point to his 42-point triple double as proof.
Either way, both James and his seven consecutive finals streak took a shot to the face in the Cavs' 107-94 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 on Tuesday that really hurt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Early look at NBA Draft possibilities
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- Here are a few names:
Trae Young, Oklahoma point guard. Miles Bridges, Michigan State small forward/shooting guard. Mikal Bridges, Villanova small forward/shooting guard. Collin Sexton, Alabama point guard. Michael Porter, Missouri power forward.
I don't know for sure, but the Cleveland Cavaliers could end up selecting a player from that group after ending up with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft lottery. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Yes, it's time to really worry!
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- LeBron James said he "wasn't concerned" about the Cleveland Cavaliers losing the series opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
Well, he should be now after the Cavaliers lost, 107-94, to Boston on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
I can tell you about Boston being one team at home: Now 9-0 in the playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
