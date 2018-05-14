Daily News - May 14, 2018
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Rodney Hood: 10 things to know about the Cavaliers forward
Author: Matt Goul
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NBA playoffs are reaching the pinnacle stages, and the Cavaliers’ quest for a fourth straight Finals appearance is upon us.
For the hardcore Cavaliers fan, it's been a season-long theme that the team's roster has been in constant flux from Game 1 last fall to today. But among those reading this, many are excited primarily by another run by LeBron James and the Cavs -- without knowing exactly who all the new guys are.
With that in mind, cleveland.com is taking a look at each player. Here is forward Rodney Hood. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James shows off photographic memory, recalls every play during Celtics' fourth-quarter run (video)
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The question came to LeBron James following the Cavaliers' disappointing 108-83 loss against the plucky Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Start of the fourth quarter, cut it to 14 points. Any idea what happened there?
"What happened," James responded with a smile on his face. "We ran them -- the first possession we ran them down all the way to two on the shot clock. Marcus Morris missed the jumpshot, followed it up, they got a dunk. We came back down, we ran a set for Jordan Clarkson, and he came off and missed it. They rebounded it, and we came back on the defensive end and we got a stop. They took it out on the sideline. Jayson Tatum took the ball out, threw it to Marcus Smart in the short corner, he made a three. We come back down, missed another shot. Then Tatum came down and went 94 feet, did a Euro step and made a right-hand lay-up, timeout. There you go." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Key question facing Cavaliers: Start Tristan Thompson to neutralize Al Horford, or try making more 3s?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- LeBron James said after the Cavaliers' Game 1 loss to the Celtics that shooting 3s is a part of his team's DNA.
"It's what makes us the best team we can be," he said, after the Cavs made just 15 percent of those 3s in a 108-83 beatdown at the hands of Boston.
The Cavs are where they are -- back in the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth straight year -- because of (as LeBron said) an ability to bomb 3s.
Their other staple in the playoffs has been making life difficult for Al Horford. They didn't do that either in Game 1, and it cost them dearly. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
