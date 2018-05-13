Daily News - May 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers Pregame Scribbles: Kevin Love and Boston's challenge

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON, Mass. -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as they prepare to open the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston against the Celtics:

1. How hard will this series be for the Cavaliers? Tell me how Kevin Love will perform. I expect the Celtics to try to muscle and bully Love, much like Indiana did in he opening round of the playoffs. Boston has the guys to do it, especially 6-foot-9, 260-pound Aron Baynes. Cavs fans will probably start to loathe the New Zealand native by the end of this series.

2. Love averaged 11.6 points and 9.3 rebounds, shooting a dismal .333 percent from the field vs. Indiana. He had trouble holding his position near the rim in the low post. The Cavs had problems figuring out how to get him the ball. It was a mess. Love was the Cavs' second-leading scorer in that series, making it very difficult for LeBron James, who had to carry such a heavy load. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference finals Game 1 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cavaliers play at the Boston Celtics Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals./p>

When: 3:30 p.m./p>

TV: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM, La Mega 87.7 FM.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves once again during grueling seven-game series against Indiana Pacers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since the NBA moved to a best-of-seven format for the first round of the NBA playoffs, only three teams have been pushed to the brink of elimination in a Game 7 during Round One and still went on to win the championship./p>

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to become the fourth, joining the 2014 San Antonio Spurs, 2008 Boston Celtics and 1970 New York Knicks./p>

Kendrick Perkins, added to Cleveland's playoff roster for his leadership and knowledge, was part of that Boston squad that got tested by the upstart Atlanta Hawks early on, a seven-game grind that he feels played a vital role in beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: