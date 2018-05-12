Daily News - May 12, 2018
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Kyle Korver: 'I think Boston is better than Indiana'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Shortly after sweeping the Toronto Raptors for the second straight postseason, numerous members of the Cleveland Cavaliers credited the Indiana Pacers for the team's growth since the first round.
And yet, starting shooting guard Kyle Korver thinks the Boston Celtics represent an even bigger challenge for Cleveland's surging offense.
"I think Boston is better than Indiana," Korver said following Friday's practice. "With as much respect as we have for Indiana, obviously, they took us to seven, I think defensively Boston is elite. They're really good. They're always in the right spot. They have a great game plan. They've got guys that have a high IQ on the defensive end and guys that just mix it up. They just play really hard. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: On LeBron James' fadeaway, Boston Celtics' resurgence
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON -- We join this stop on the NBA Golden Oldies Reunion Tour, in progress. Let the band play on, starting with the Rolling Stones' 1964 hit "Not Fade Away."
That refers to the Boston Celtics' fondest defensive hope in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, starting Sunday afternoon, as they face LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the newest tool in James' kit.
The fader.
That is an unstoppable, untoppable, unblockable fadeaway jump shot, taken from a position so laid back a hammock should be its ultimate landing zone. It is indefensible because of James' size and strength.- CLICK HERE to read full story.
From thrown soup to broken legs, Cavaliers and Celtics survived and thrived in chaos to reach Eastern finals
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Well, at least the Boston Celtics never had a player throw some soup at a coach this season.
Otherwise, both of the teams playing in the Eastern Conference finals had a pretty wild ride in getting to this point.
The Cavaliers, who are shooting for their fourth straight Finals berth, existed all season in a culture of chaos. We chronicled their roller coaster ride for you at the start of the playoffs, but we'll go over it again because, well, SOUP! - CLICK HERE to read full story.
