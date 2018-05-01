Daily News - May 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love teams up with DeMar DeRozan in NBA's powerful 'Mental Health Matters' PSA to debut Tuesday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In an effort to encourage mental wellness, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love teamed up with Toronto Raptors swingman DeMar DeRozan and the NBA for a new, powerful PSA that was released early Monday, a day before the start of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The 30-second PSA, titled "Mental Health Matters," will debut on TNT Tuesday and also run on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV throughout the NBA Playoffs.

It is intended to encourage everyone to ask for help and to let others know they aren't going through this struggle alone.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cavaliers play at the Toronto Raptors Tuesday in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference semifinal.

Regular-season recap: The Cavs took two of three from the Raptors, both in Cleveland.

Cavs minute: This is the third consecutive year in which they've played Toronto in the playoffs. Cleveland took the Eastern Conference finals in six games in 2016, and swept the Raptors out of the semifinals last season. ... The Cavs' average margin of victory in the series last year was 15.3 points and they made at least 13 3s in all four games.

Cleveland Cavaliers fans: Another chance to see basketball history

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO, Ontario -- Cavaliers fans should soak up the playoffs.

It's possible we may never see anything quite like this again.

By that, I'm talking about LeBron James turning in epic performances nearly every game in a Cavs uniform.

This is not about believing James will leave the Cavs at the end of the season. It's doubtful anyone knows the answer to that question right now.

But the two of them know what they have now on this Cavs team for this playoffs run, having found it while surviving a whale of a test from the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

More Daily Press Links: