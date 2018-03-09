Daily News - March 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Faith & You: Kevin Love, panic attacks and prayer

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I remember the feeling.

That's what came to mind reading Kevin Love's powerful essay in The Players Tribune about his panic attack.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star, it happened during a game against the Atlanta Hawks in November.

Heart racing. Cold sweats. A sense of doom. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why haven't the Cavaliers signed Tony Allen? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Hey, Koby Altman fan: George Hill is taking more 3s per game here (3.4) than he was in Sacramento (3.0). His issue is he's not making them yet for the Cavs (.324) like he was for the Kings (career high .453). He'll get more shots if they start falling. Hood is a different case.

He's fewer 3s now (3.9) than he was for the Jazz this season (6.7). The Cavs have been pushing Hood to shoot more, be "more aggressive" (being "more aggressive" is a silly basketball cliche usually reserved for use as the sole reason a team wins or loses a playoff game).

Hood is looking to find his fit in the Cavs' systemless offense. He said Wednesday night that he "can feel a game coming where I’m going to get hot from 3 where I can get some good looks. I’m used to getting six or seven looks a game." Fair enough, Rodney. LeBron will find you. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James needs more help for the Cavaliers to win a title

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue was careful not to spoil the moment after the Cavs beat Denver Wednesday night. But truer words were never spoken a at least until LeBron James talked to the media a few minutes later.

"We had to ride him a little bit more than we wanted to," Lue said after James scored the team's final nine points in a 113-108 win over the Nuggets.

James went 39-8-10 in the win. It was the fifth time in six games he scored at least 30. He also closed out the first half with a flurry. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: