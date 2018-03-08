Daily News - March 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jordan Clarkson said Lakers players talk to each other about LeBron James joining them: Inside Cavs-Nuggets

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DENVER -- Two players on the Cavaliers were Los Angeles Lakers until a month ago.

But the buzz for the next four days surrounding Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in L.A. will be minuscule compared to the hype generated by LeBron James.

Yes, there are billboards in Los Angeles to recruit James to the Lakers. The Cavs play the Clippers Friday and the Lakers Sunday at Staples Center. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James sends Cavs off on road right, leads them to 113-108 win over Nuggets

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DENVER -- These games are really starting to count for the Cavaliers.

So never mind the altitude, or a blown 16-point lead, or the fact that, again, they were facing a Denver Nuggets team that had just played the night before.

Cleveland survived Wednesday with a 113-108 win Wednesday to start this crucial six-game road trip on a high note.

LeBron James piled up 39 points, 10 boards and eight assists, delivering brilliance in the game's final 1:41 when the Cavs needed him most. How about scoring the final nine points?

With Kyrie Irving gone, Cavaliers could use more scoring from Larry Nance Jr.

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

DENVER -- As Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue evaluates Larry Nance Jr. over these next two weeks to determine if he should start at center, he's not necessarily looking for more 22-point games.

Although they couldn't hurt, given that the Cavs no longer have a dominant, scoring guard to share the load with LeBron James and, when he returns, Kevin Love.

"I don't think score, I think making the right play," Lue said of Nance, who in his first start with the Cavs posted career highs in points (22) and rebounds (15) on Monday.

