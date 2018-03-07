Daily News - March 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love discloses his battle with panic attacks, calls them 'mental health' issue

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love disclosed his battles with panic attacks, which knocked him out of a Cavaliers game this season, in a self-penned essay for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

Love, 29, a five-time NBA All-Star, said in the essay that he suffered his first panic attack on Nov. 5, early in the third quarter of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The episode chased him from the game (he only scored two points in the first half) and landed him at the Cleveland Clinic. Love called the panic attacks a "mental health" issue and said there was a stigma preventing professional athletes from discussing and embracing a problem that affects them as commonly as it does the general population. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why voices of LeBron James and other athletes matter: Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When I was a kid, restaurants in Texas had signs in the windows that read: "We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone."

It wasn't a matter of a dress code. It was a color code.

Other restaurants had "Colored Entrance" signs. It was always located in the back.

As a result of segregation, I never went to school with African-Americans until college. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why LeBron James and Larry Nance Jr. have quickly become one of Cavaliers' most lethal pairings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their new-look starting lineup Monday night against the Pistons, swapping out injured Tristan Thompson for Larry Nance Jr. and sending Cedi Osman to the bench in favor of Rodney Hood.

Perhaps the best part of this group is how much Nance and LeBron James -- one of Cleveland's most lethal combinations -- get to play together.

"I think it's just two guys trying to make the right play at all times," Nance told cleveland.com of the pairing. "Obviously he's incredible and he's going to get his points, rebounds and assists, but he's not worried about it. He's just looking to make the right play at all times. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

