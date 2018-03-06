Daily News - March 6, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. to start for Cavaliers for 'a while'
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rodney Hood is replacing Cedi Osman in the Cavaliers' starting lineup, coach Tyronn Lue said.
Larry Nance Jr. will take Tristan Thompson's spot in the lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons, Lue said, and because of that Hood is going to play for Osman.
Lue said Nance is a high energy player, and he's shifting Osman to the bench because he plays a similar style.
"Nance is starting and he's been our boost off the bench defensively and his energy," Lue said. "Now we need someone like Cedi to come off the bench and give us that same boost and that same energy defensive-wise." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Larry Nance Jr. has two weeks to win Cavaliers' starting center spot: Inside Cavs-Pistons
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue announced that Tristan Thompson would miss two weeks with his sprained right ankle.
Translation: that's how long Larry Nance Jr. has to lock down a spot as the Cavs' starting center.
"He's starting now," Lue said.
Well, yes, with Thompson down due to injury, Nance got the call in the Cavs' 112-90 romp of Detroit. And he shined crazy bright, with career highs 22 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 9-of-15 from the field. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Larry Nance Jr. showing Cleveland Cavaliers piece of his game they didn't know he had
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly two hours before Monday's game, new starting center Larry Nance Jr. worked up a sweat during an on-court workout.
Known for his endless energy, non-stop hustle, defensive impact and high-flying dunks, Nance spent a bulk of his pre-game workout hoisting 3-pointers from all around the arc. He's been spending extra time at Cleveland Clinic Courts doing the same after practices and shootarounds, trying to extend his shooting range for a team that is allowing -- even urging -- him to have confidence in that jumper.
"If they sag off me I will shoot it," Nance told cleveland.com prior to Monday's 112-90 win against the Detroit Pistons. "Obviously I'm not going to be K-Love with it or anything. But if they sag off me and don't respect me as a shooter I feel completely comfortable (making them pay) and shooting it now." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (3/6) Larry Nance Jr. enjoys career night in Cavaliers' 112-90 win over Pistons Cleveland.com
- (3/6) Does LeBron James have dreams of winning an Oscar now that Kobe Bryant has one? Cleveland.com
- (3/6) Cavs Crush Pistons, Complete Homestand in Style Cavs.com
- (3/6) Marla’s 40 shots from beyond the arc on Larry Nance Jr.’s surprising shots, hitting first and much-needed rest Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/6) Cavaliers 112, Pistons 90: Larry Nance Jr. forms dynamic duo with LeBron James in first start with Cavs Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/6) Cavaliers notebook: Larry Nance Jr. gets first start as a Cav with Tristan Thompson injured Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/6) Larry Nance Jr., doing Dad proud | Opinion News-Herald
- (3/6) Larry Nance Jr. posts career highs in Cavs’ 112-90 win over Pistons News-Herald
- (3/6) LeBron James animated over Bryant scoring Oscar News-Herald
- (3/6) Cavs notes: Tristan Thompson injury leaves Cavs short in big man department Medina-Gazette
- (3/6) Junior achievement: Larry Nance Jr. comes up big, sets career highs in points and rebounds in win over Pistons Medina-Gazette
- (3/6) Final Thoughts: Larry Nance Jr.'s presence will give Cavs something to think about these next two weeks The Athletic
- (3/6) Larry Nance, Jr. and Cavaliers pound Pistons 112-90 Lake County Sentinel
- (3/6) Larry Nance Jr.’S ‘Easy’ Career Night Holds New Starting Unit Afloat 92.3 The Fan
- (3/6) Dribbles: Nance Jr. rises, shows Cavs needed a change Amico Hoops
- (3/6) Lue applauds Cavs’ fast start with Nance Amico Hoops
- (3/6) Larry Nance Jr. to remain in Cavs lineup with Tristan Thompson out ESPN.com
- (3/6) Cavaliers News: LeBron James Hypes Up Larry Nance Jr. After Career Night Bleacher Report
- (3/6) The Meme, The Myth, The...'Leader'? At 32, There's No Changing JR Smith Bleacher Report
- (3/6) Everyone Is Going Through Something Player's Tribune