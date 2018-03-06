Daily News - March 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. to start for Cavaliers for 'a while'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rodney Hood is replacing Cedi Osman in the Cavaliers' starting lineup, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Larry Nance Jr. will take Tristan Thompson's spot in the lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons, Lue said, and because of that Hood is going to play for Osman.

Lue said Nance is a high energy player, and he's shifting Osman to the bench because he plays a similar style.

"Nance is starting and he's been our boost off the bench defensively and his energy," Lue said. "Now we need someone like Cedi to come off the bench and give us that same boost and that same energy defensive-wise."

Larry Nance Jr. has two weeks to win Cavaliers' starting center spot: Inside Cavs-Pistons

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue announced that Tristan Thompson would miss two weeks with his sprained right ankle.

Translation: that's how long Larry Nance Jr. has to lock down a spot as the Cavs' starting center.

"He's starting now," Lue said.

Well, yes, with Thompson down due to injury, Nance got the call in the Cavs' 112-90 romp of Detroit. And he shined crazy bright, with career highs 22 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 9-of-15 from the field.

Larry Nance Jr. showing Cleveland Cavaliers piece of his game they didn't know he had

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly two hours before Monday's game, new starting center Larry Nance Jr. worked up a sweat during an on-court workout.

Known for his endless energy, non-stop hustle, defensive impact and high-flying dunks, Nance spent a bulk of his pre-game workout hoisting 3-pointers from all around the arc. He's been spending extra time at Cleveland Clinic Courts doing the same after practices and shootarounds, trying to extend his shooting range for a team that is allowing -- even urging -- him to have confidence in that jumper.

"If they sag off me I will shoot it," Nance told cleveland.com prior to Monday's 112-90 win against the Detroit Pistons. "Obviously I'm not going to be K-Love with it or anything. But if they sag off me and don't respect me as a shooter I feel completely comfortable (making them pay) and shooting it now."

