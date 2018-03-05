Daily News - March 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson to miss multiple games for Cavaliers with sprained right ankle

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson sustained a sprained right ankle in Saturday's 126-127 loss to Denver and is going to miss multiple games, the team announced Sunday evening.

Thompson sustained the injury in the first half but stayed in the game, finishing with 12 points and seven boards. But, according to the team, his ankle swelled considerably overnight.

The loss of Thompson likely means Larry Nance Jr. starts against Detroit on Monday, though rookie Ante Zizic could be considered for minutes. The Cavs are already without Kevin Love and Jeff Green due to injury.

Even Nance, who scored 14 against the Nuggets, said he hyperextended a knee in the second half but was "fine." He's averaging 10 points and 6.6 rebounds since joining the Cavs via a trade from the Lakers on Feb. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' 3-point defense remains one of their most pressing issues

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' massive roster shakeup, a flurry of moves expected to improve the season-long issues on defense, hasn't yet had the desired effect.

No longer is there an overabundance of old players to blame for not getting back in transition. The overall lack of speed and athleticism on the perimeter, which might've kept the Cavaliers from having success at the point of attack and being able to contest outside shots, was also addressed. And Isaiah Thomas was sent away to Los Angeles, preventing the opposing team from exposing his flaws repeatedly, especially in the pick-and-roll.

Fewer built-in excuses. Fewer scapegoats. Many of the same problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: LeBron's triple-double flashback

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - LeBron James might be playing better than ever at the age of 33 in his 15th season. But he is also playing sort of the same way he did at age 20 in year two.

That did not turn out well.

Then...

Remember the Cavs of 2004-05? Ira Newble, who was on an actual NBA roster? Jeff McInnis, who basically quit on the team? How about the immortal Jiri Welsch, who once shot a curveball on a jump shot from the wing that for sweeping break would shame Trevor Bauer's hook? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

