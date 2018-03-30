Daily News - March 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

JR Smith's morning meeting with UNC therapy dog lifts his spirit, game: Inside Cavs-Hornets

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE N.C. -- JR Smith made a new, furry best friend Wednesday morning, and the game took care of itself.

Smith was sensational in the Cavaliers' 118-105 win over Charlotte, scoring 19 off the bench on 8-of-9 shooting. He needed 17 points to reach 12,000 for his career.

The Cavs gathered for breakfast and a walk through at the team hotel in the morning -- after having gotten to Charlotte in the wee hours after losing Tuesday in Miami -- and team trainer Steve Spiro arranged for the University of North Carolina baseball program's therapy dog to visit the players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Game 76 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavs minute: They still have a half-game lead for third place in the East. ... Cleveland has won four in a row at home and five of its final seven regular-season games are here.

. The Cavs are averaging 122 points during their current home winning streak. ... LeBron James can set the record for consecutive regular season games with at least 10 points.

. LeBron and Michael Jordan are tied for first with 866. On Wednesday, he went for 41 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, marking the 22nd game of his career where he scored at least 40 with 10 boards.

James needs one more 30-point game to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (429) for the fifth-most 30-point games in NBA history, and one more 20-pointer to tie Kobe Bryant (941) for the third-most of those. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Does LeBron James hog the ball at the end of quarters? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardonl

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

Hey, Josh: We're going to find all of this out soon. Kyle Korver should return Friday from his bereavement leave and I don't expect Kevin Love to be out long with his concussion. There are all kinds of questions when it comes to the Cavs' lineup and rotations. Acting head coach Larry Drew has been starting Jeff Green, even though Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson are healthy.

I am still wondering if, come playoff time, they'll start Love and Nance together. But there is no way Green is the odd man out. I also thought Korver would start alongside George Hill at the two guard. Korver never was a starter for the Cavs until this month, and now they like his shooting with LeBron James on the court. But Rodney Hood could still claim that spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

