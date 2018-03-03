Daily News - March 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jeff Green's role changed on Cavaliers with arrival of four new players

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Jeff Green's 3-point attempts have gone up since the Cavaliers' new guys came aboard. But he isn't making them.

Green is 2-for-13 on 3s in his last six games (2.2 attempts, compared with his season average of 1.8 3s per game). That includes 1-of-3 in the Cavs' 108-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday night.

The game represented a return for Green from lower back stiffness that forced him out of Tuesday's win over Brooklyn. With his role uncertain following the acquisitions of Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill, Green said he didn't have time to pay attention to his back. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How much would a JR Smith contract buyout cost the Cavaliers? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

Hey, Goon: Well, as I wrote Friday, Green's role has definitely changed. Now is not the time for his role to be diminished, but there are the playoffs for all to consider. Including Green. Coach Tyronn Lue likes to play nine (max) during the playoffs. Figure a starting lineup of LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and George Hill, followed by a bench of Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, for sure. Given his athleticism and scoring ability, one would assume Rodney Hood is a part of that rotation. There's eight. Kyle Korver is the Cavs' most lethal 3-point threat. Unless Lue plays 10 in the postseason, or someone gets hurt, those last two rotation spots would seem to be a battle among Hood, Korver, and Green. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love the next puzzle piece to place in Cavaliers' playoff picture

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The prevailing question facing the Cavaliers is whether they can take what they have and mold it into a championship contender.

The question touches almost everything the Cavs do now, from whether or not to simplify the offense for a while (they are) to how long it takes Kevin Love to return from a broken bone in his left hand.

For Love's part, he said Friday "if I can get back before eight weeks, great, so I'm hoping that that is the case." He suffered the injury Jan. 29, and eight weeks would be March 26 (the Cavs play on the 25th and 27th).

Love said he's able to "catch the ball, guide it and shoot it within 12-15 feet, so that feels good to do something other than run on the treadmill or run on the bike." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

