Daily News - March 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to Miami a reminder of Kevin Love's immense value

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If there was ever any doubt about Kevin Love's impact, his absence midway through the season and the Cleveland Cavaliers' dreadful performance Tuesday night in Miami both serve as good reminders.

As much as the Cavs' success the next few months will be determined by LeBron James, who morphs into Playoff LeBron, Love's health will be just as vital.

After Love took an inadvertent elbow to the face early in the first quarter against the Heat, playing just one minute before going back to the locker room to get his loose, bloody tooth looked at, Cleveland stumbled to its worst offensive showing, tallying just 18 first-quarter points and falling behind by double digits.

It never got better for Love -- who came back for a brief stretch before exhibiting concussion-like symptoms -- or the Cavaliers, as they scored a season-low 79 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron could tie a Michael Jordan record against Jordan's team: Inside Cavs-Heat

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- LeBron James needs one more game of at least 10 points to tie Michael Jordan for first place in NBA history with 865 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

If he's going to tie Jordan's record, it will come against the team Jordan owns -- the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavs play the Wednesday, after losing 98-79 to the Miami Heat, and James sounds like he's going to be out there.

He hasn't missed a game all season and is trying to play all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career.

"We've got another one tomorrow in less than 24 hours," James said. "We play at 7 o'clock tomorrow. We're already kind of behind the 8-ball so we've got to start getting our minds set from Charlotte. We're going to learn from these mistakes, probably watch some film tomorrow on it, but we've got to get ready for Charlotte."

Kevin Love, Cavaliers sustain facial injuries in 98-79 loss to Heat

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- This was a bad night for Kevin Love, the Cavaliers and Banana Republic.

Love, one of the clothing line's most recognizable pitchmen whose smiles dot their magazine spreads, was knocked from a 98-79 loss to the Miami Heat Tuesday by an elbow to the teeth.

After the game, the Cavs said he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms, and the team would know in the morning if he would be in the league's concussion protocol.

The Cavs, they were merely knocked out, looking every bit like a team that has now lost 14 in a row at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena.

