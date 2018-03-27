Daily News - March 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic possess the main ingredient to success as first European rookies to play with LeBron James

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic are the first two European rookies to ever really play for a LeBron James team.

Give this even a few seconds of thought, and you understand the complexity.

Osman, 22, and Zizic, 21, were both born in Eastern bloc countries: Osman, in Macedonia and moving to Bosnia when he was 4; Zizic, Croatia.

Neither had ever been to the United States. They didn't know the hustle and bustle of New York, the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, or the nightly media circus that is playing with James on the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: The joy of Kevin Love

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook, mostly about Kevin Love:

1. "I'm just enjoying the game ... It's fun out there." Those words came from Kevin Love to the media in Brooklyn after the Cavs beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

2. In some ways, Love has been a symbol for this season. Early in the season, he was playing well. The Cavs were 23-13 when playing with Love and LeBron James before Isaiah Thomas came back from his hip injury.

3. Not only did James seem out of sorts trying to figure out how to play with Thomas, so did Love. The Cavs were 5-6 in games where James, Love and Thomas played together. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James poised for two more ginormous milestones: DMan video

Author: Dennis Manoloff

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Positions LeBron James has performed at an MVP level in this, his 15th NBA season. Along the way he has checked numerous statistical boxes on the micro and macro levels, the latter including 30,000+ points, 8,000+ rebounds and 8,000+ assists.

LeBron entered this week on the doorstep of two milestones that further illustrate the magnificence of his career:

ALL HE DOES IS WIN: LeBron is one victory from a combined 900 (regular season and playoffs). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: