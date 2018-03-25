Daily News - March 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, Game 73 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavs minute: They've won four straight and five of the last six. ... Tyronn Lue did not fly with the team and won't coach Sunday, but he could return to the team at some point on this trip. Or not. He's trying to get his health in order. The Cavs are 4-0 under acting coach Larry Drew this season, including 3-0 since Lue formally stepped away Monday. ... LeBron James posted a triple double in the last game against the Nets, and needs just 28 points for the 10th 2,000-point season of his career ... - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavs could be finding themselves while other title contenders are losing top players

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA season is a long, hard grind. Maybe that's a good thing.

Kevin Love has returned looking like the No. 2 scoring option LeBron James needs to chase another title.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has returned to the Warriors from an ankle injury only to leave the lineup again his first game back. He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

If these two teams add another sequel to their NBA Finals miniseries, it won't begin until June. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers report: Larry Drew praises Cavs for rallying around coach Tyronn Lue and each other during difficult week

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: The question could have drawn a standard answer about victories and defensive intensity and players stepping up when the roster was wracked by injuries.

But when acting coach Larry Drew was asked about the Cavaliers’ difficult week, Drew dug deep and got personal. His words were laced with pride as he talked about how the players rallied around coach Tyronn Lue and were galvanized after Monday’s announcement that Lue was stepping away to address health issues.

“Sometimes you have to play the hand that’s dealt to you, and certainly it was unfortunate what happened with coach Lue,” Drew said Friday. “And the way our guys have responded … you go through the course of a season and you deal with a lot of different things. And when you do that, you don’t know whether you’re going to be able to overcome it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

