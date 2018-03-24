Daily News - March 24, 2018
David Liam Kyle
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cavaliers getting healthy and good, beat Suns 120-95
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are getting healthy and, just maybe, good again.
They returned three players from injury and won their fourth straight, clobbering the Phoenix Suns 120-95. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love made minor tweak to shooting motion while injured: 'Hopefully it will prove to be a big one'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes injuries -- and the timing of them during the season -- can be a blessing in disguise.
In Kevin Love's case, he broke a bone in his left non-shooting hand as opposed to his right and while it cost him another appearance in the All-Star Game it happened early enough for him to return, regain his rhythm and conditioning and be fresh for the start of the postseason.
Love's seven-week absence also allowed him to do a bit of homework on his own shooting form, tightening up the release."
"I'm out in front of my head more," Love told cleveland.com Friday night following the 120-95 win against the Phoenix Suns. "I looked at a bunch of my shots when I was out and I was kind of bringing it back a little bit more over my head. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers rallying around Tyronn Lue's absence
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' week began with bad news.
With the urging of general manager Koby Altman and others in the organization, head coach Tyronn Lue decided to step away for an undisclosed amount of time to focus on his health.
That kind of adversity at this time of the season -- just weeks away from the postseason when teams are trying to "sharpen their knives," according to Tristan Thompson -- could've sent the Cavs any which way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (3/24) Cavaliers have 10 games to gain 'sense of one another': Inside Cavs-Suns Cleveland.com
- (3/24) LeBron James spent part of Cavaliers' off day doing voice over work for animated movie 'Smallfoot' Cleveland.com
- (3/24) LeBron James responds to latest billboard: 'I already know there's no place like Akron' Cleveland.com
- (3/24) Cavs Stomp Suns, Wrap Up Perfect Homestand Cavs.com
- (3/24) By the Numbers: Eclipsing the Suns Cavs.com
- (3/24) Marla’s 35 shots from beyond the arc on getting whole, 10 ‘critical’ games and a bet to pay Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/24) Cavaliers 120, Suns 95: Cavs start path to wellness as Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. help make it an early night for LeBron James Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/24) Update: Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson to return Friday vs. Suns Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/24) LeBron, Cavs cruise to 120-95 blowout over sinking Suns News-Herald
- (3/24) Latest LeBron billboard near superstar’s house News-Herald
- (3/24) Rick Noland: LeBron James still rules NBA, but he won't be MVP Medina Gazette
- (3/24) Final Thoughts: On a roster returning to health and the potential it provides The Athletic
- (3/24) Cavaliers smack the Suns 120-95 Lake County Sentinel
- (3/24) Final Score: Cavs trounce Suns 120-95 Fear The Sword
- (3/24) Lebron and Cavs breeze past the Suns 120-95 92.3 The Fan
- (3/24) Cavs just fine ‘finding a way’ in fluid season Amico Hoops
- (3/24) Pindowns: Returnees put bounce in Cavs’ step Amico Hoops
- (3/24) Cavaliers welcome back players, but thoughts still with absent coach Tyronn Lue ESPN.com
- (3/24) Akron billboards remind LeBron James: 'There's no place like home' ESPN.com
- (3/24) Phoenix Suns lose 10th straight, but Marquese Chriss has big night Arizona Republic
- (3/24) Charge roll in season finale Canton Repository
- (3/24) Canton Charge: Charge rout Wisconsin Herd 139-117 in season finale Akron Beacon Journal