Daily News - March 24, 2018

Cavaliers getting healthy and good, beat Suns 120-95

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are getting healthy and, just maybe, good again.

They returned three players from injury and won their fourth straight, clobbering the Phoenix Suns 120-95.

Kevin Love made minor tweak to shooting motion while injured: 'Hopefully it will prove to be a big one'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes injuries -- and the timing of them during the season -- can be a blessing in disguise.

In Kevin Love's case, he broke a bone in his left non-shooting hand as opposed to his right and while it cost him another appearance in the All-Star Game it happened early enough for him to return, regain his rhythm and conditioning and be fresh for the start of the postseason.

Love's seven-week absence also allowed him to do a bit of homework on his own shooting form, tightening up the release."

"I'm out in front of my head more," Love told cleveland.com Friday night following the 120-95 win against the Phoenix Suns. "I looked at a bunch of my shots when I was out and I was kind of bringing it back a little bit more over my head.

Cleveland Cavaliers rallying around Tyronn Lue's absence

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' week began with bad news.

With the urging of general manager Koby Altman and others in the organization, head coach Tyronn Lue decided to step away for an undisclosed amount of time to focus on his health.

That kind of adversity at this time of the season -- just weeks away from the postseason when teams are trying to "sharpen their knives," according to Tristan Thompson -- could've sent the Cavs any which way.

