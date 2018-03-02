Daily News - March 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love working out, Cavaliers haven't changed eight-week timeline for return yet

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love was on the court this morning in contact drills with Cavaliers staff, working his way back from the broken bone in his left hand suffered Jan. 29.

Love was wearing a UFC-style, padded glove on his left hand in the drills. A team source said there was "nothing to adjust" in terms of the eight-week timeline for return the Cavs issued following Love's injury and consultation with surgeons in New York.

If that holds, and Love does miss eight weeks, he wouldn't return until the last week of March -- when there is three weeks left in the regular season. But, we'll see. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' loss against Philadelphia shows how tough their challenge is in next month

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On the final possession of the first quarter, Jeff Green and Larry Nance Jr. both had a look of confusion before bumping into each other while trying to set up a double screen for Jordan Clarkson around the 3-point line. By the time they corrected the set it was already too late. Clarkson dribbled into traffic with the clock winding down and lost the ball. The Cavs didn't even get a shot off.

That play is a microcosm of the challenge they're trying to overcome after blowing up half their roster at the trade deadline.

Even though the moves were necessary, trying to integrate four key rotation players while figuring out working lineups and other combinations in the middle of the season is not easy. Toss in a game every other night, little practice time and newbies learning fresh plays and it all adds up to the Cleveland Cavaliers losing three of five games since the All-Star break. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jordan Clarkson threw ball at Dario Saric for breaking unwritten NBA rule: Inside Cavaliers-76ers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Philadelphia's Dario Saric dunked in the open court with 12 seconds left and the Sixers headed for a win, so the Cavs' Jordan Clarkson hit him in the back with the ball.

"It was just part of the game," Clarkson said.

The Sixers beat the Cavs 108-97 on Thursday. When Saric went in for the dunk, Philadelphia was up eight and could run out the clock.

There's an unwritten rule in the NBA basically banning such a play. If you're ahead by multiple possessions, and it's your ball with one shot clock left, dribble out the clock and shake hands. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: